AdInMo appoints Scopely and Animoca Brands veterans

In-game advertising platform AdInMo has expanded its board and advisory boards with four new hires as part of its ongoing growth strategy.

Nick Button-Brown and Alex Carloss have been appointed as non-executive directors.

Button-Brown currently holds the positions of chair at family friendly game publisher Outright Games and founder of The Games Angels, and has also held roles at Crytek, Electronic Arts, and Improbably.

Carloss has held senior positions at companies such as Paramount Pictures, Google, and Electronic Arts, and currently advises and invests in multiple media and tech companies. In January 2022, Carloss founded blockchain gaming company Forte.

Carloss and Button-Brown will join incumbent board directors, AdInMo CEO and co-founder Kristan Rivers, investor and technical advisor Chris Wright, and COO Joanne Lacey, and will work to accelerate international expansion and navigate the challenges facing the adtech sector in 2023.

Hiring from the big leagues

These appointments to the board coincide with the foundation of a new advisory board.

The advisory board recently appointed Tiffany Keller and Rich Robinson, who join long-term advisor and chief commercial officer John Rankin.

Keller currently holds the role of director of product at Scopely, and previously directed product for Subway Surfers. Robinson brings twenty-five years of experience in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), currently holding the role of entrepreneur-in-residence at Animoca Brands.

“2022 saw lots of milestones for in-game advertising,” said AdInMo CEO and co-founder Kristan Rivers. “As AdInMo gears for scale, we see the predicted pressures on ad spend in 2023 as an opportunity for emerging formats which help advertisers get maximum value from their budgets and achieve new KPIs such as attention metrics and privacy-first addressability.”

“I’m delighted that AdInMo’s growth plans will be supported by such an amazing line-up of games and tech experts from across Europe, APAC and North America. Our mission is to create the best games monetization platform enabling personalised and immersive brand experiences at global scale, and Alex and Nick, along with the advisory board will be invaluable in that journey.’”

Last month, AdInMo appointed Yasin Dabhelia to the role of VP Programmatic.