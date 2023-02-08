Activision Blizzard veteran Eric Wood appointed as Senior Vice President of Publishing at Scopely

Scopely has announced the appointment of industry veteran Eric Wood to the position of Senior Vice President of Publishing. In his new role, Wood will lead the company’s strategic partnership and serve as a connector between publishing and technology.

Wood brings over twenty years of experience in the games, consumer products, and entertainment industries to his new role, having previously held positions at companies such as Zynga, Disney, and Electronic Arts. Most recently, Wood served as Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships at Activision Blizzard, where he led a global tram responsible for a variety of duties such as business development, first-party platform management, and enterprise partnerships.

“Scopely’s ongoing success in creating some of the most beloved games in the mobile industry is a testament to its ambitious, community-focused, and future-forward mindset,” said Wood. "I’m excited for this opportunity to take Scopely’s wide array of game experiences to new heights through strong, innovative partnerships, while maintaining a commitment to delivering engaging gameplay and deep player relationships that foster a sense of community and agency."

“Eric’s diverse experience and entrepreneurial mindset are a natural fit for Scopely’s culture of innovation, autonomy, and collaboration,” said Scopely Chief Revenue Officer and board member Tim O’Brien. “With a proven track record of leadership excellence across high-performing global businesses, Eric will play an instrumental role in growing and strengthening Scopely’s strategic partnerships amid its continued growth.”

Scopely has been on a steady upward trajectory for some time, becoming one of the largest private companies in the games industry, with a collection of both original and licensed games, including those based on world-renowned IPs such as The Walking Dead and Marvel. The company has also made a number of strategic acquisitions, including Stumble Guys.

We listed Scopely as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.