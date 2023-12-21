Upping your game with integrated ads

In-game advertising platform AdInMo recently announced that it was using its ad integration in mobile game publisher and developer Kwalee’s title Tow N Go. This hybrid monetisation strategy not only intends to drive new revenue for the game, but its immersive ads also enable in-game cross-promotion to other Kwalee titles to aid in user acquisition.

We spoke with AdInMo’s Head of Supply, Lewis Horgan, to learn more about how the ad integration works, what advantages it offers and how it can help developers increase their game metrics without interrupting gameplay.

PocketGamer.biz: It was recently revealed that Kwalee is using AdInMo’s ad integration in the truck simulation game Tow N Go; how did this come about, and what does it mean for the game?

Lewis Horgan: It’s not the first time we’ve worked with Kwalee to monetise with immersive in-game ads, but it’s the first time it is utilising our CrossPromo feature, which means in-game advertising is more integrated into its overall ad monetisation. CrossPromo ads promote other Kwalee games to Tow N Go players when there is no paid ad. It means every ad has a value to Kwalee and helps drive both monetisation and support user acquisition.

How easy is it to actually implement these types of ads in the game? How does it work?

AdInMo’s Unity SDK makes it straightforward for developers to design immersive ad placements into games, just like the roadside digital billboards, posters and building ads in Tow N Go.

You can be up and running in 30 minutes, the skill is on ensuring the placements look authentic and, like any ad mon SDK, that they are optimised for monetisation while balancing player experience. In-game advertising works with all genres and with multiple ad sizes as well as display and video ad formats. There is flexibility for the developer to consider what works best in their game.

These in-game ads are intended to appear more natural in the game and not disturb play; what are some other advantages it offers?

Keeping players happy and in the game is a crucial advantage for in-game advertising, and this is why InGamePlay can be an effective retention tool as well as an incremental revenue stream. In-game is, first and foremost, about the player experience. There’s no ‘fat finger’ clicks or searching for the X to close an ad. It’s also about the kind of ads your players see - not just ads from other games but brand ads that are relevant to the game and player based on contextual and behavioural signals. This makes for a more authentic user experience and also higher CPMs!

What do you think about how game advertisement is changing in the mobile market, in a time where many developers are struggling with monetisation and ad strategies?

The fact that brands want to advertise in mobile games instead of interstitials and rewarded videos about other games is a major step forward. In-game advertising also makes total sense as part of a hybrid monetisation strategy, whether it’s CrossPromo to support UA or in-game ads for IAPs. In a world where consumers are constantly bombarded by ads, serving non-disruptive ads that players actually want to see makes a huge difference to how they interact with them. Players spend a lot of time playing or socialising in games. Advertisers get this, and the lead-forward nature of gaming drives better attention and engagement, which in turn drives better monetisation for developers.