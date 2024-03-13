Nazara Technologies commits $100 million to expand globally through M&A deals

Indian gaming and esports company Nazara Technologies has pledged $100 million (~INR 830 cr) for mergers and acquisitions over the next 24 months.

This strategic move highlights Nazara's dedication to strengthening its global presence and accelerating its transformation as it aims to become a prominent gaming platform worldwide.

After a recent fundraise where it accumulated Rs. 760 crores (~$90 million) through preferential allotment, with notable investors like Nikhil Kamath, ICICI Prudential MF, and Plutus Wealth Management, Nazara is focused on seeking out emerging prospects in the gaming, esports, and ad tech sectors.

Acquire and scale strategy

Nitish Mittersain, Jt. MD & CEO of Nazara Technologies said, “Nazara has seen significant success in its ‘acquire and scale’ strategy over the last few years as can be seen by the post-acquisition growth in Kiddopia, Nodwin Gaming and Sportskeeda among others."

“We are particularly focused on investing in and acquiring gaming studios globally with a specific focus on India’s 500 million gamers as well as the large North American market," added Mittersain.

The company also reaffirmed that it has a specific focus on established gaming IPs/studios, as well as those pioneering advancements in technologies such as Web3, virtual reality, and AI.

After unveiling a new publishing division that aims to partner with both local and international developers to launch their games, Nazara went on to collaborate with four Indian developers to develop and release five new games.

The company boasts of gaming and esports brands with an active presence in India, the US, and various global markets. Among its notable entities are Nodwin Gaming in esports, Sportskeeda and Pro Football Network in sports media. In addition, the company's interactive gaming portfolio encompasses gamified early learning products like Kiddopia and Animal Jam.