Esports Federation president Emmanuel Oyelaki on the growth of games in Africa

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 2020 will take place from June 8th to 12th, 2020. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

For more details on PGC Digital #2 and to book a ticket, head to the website here.

In this speaker spotlight, we caught up with Esports Federation of Africa president Emmanuel Oyelaki, who is also a business development professional with extensive experience in banking and technology spanning over 13 years. An Africa advocate, Oyelaki is a firm believer in the potentials Africa possesses and opportunities therein. He is passionate about seeing the African youth rise up to bring about development on the continent and on the global stage while strategically driving the narrative straight from an African perspective.

Alongside this, Oyelaki serves as president of Electronic Sports Federation of Africa (ESFA) as well as being a member of the Presidential Council of the World Esports Consortium (WESCO).

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Emmanual Oyelaki: The ESFA is the representative body of esports in Africa. We carry the aspirations of millions of African gamers, to advocate and give them a voice globally while we continue to enact policies to improve the esports space in Africa

What does your role entail?

Interfacing with global esports bodies like World Esports Consortium and International Esports Federation, while also directing the affairs of the Electronic Sports Federation of Africa to ensure set goals are objectives

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Passion primarily, then the drive to see young people discover themselves in the world of gaming.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

There is no doubt that passion is key. But also, there has to be resilience and adaptability as the environment is a pretty dynamic one.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

The industry has been inclusive enough - especially with the fact Africa has not able to participate in global events. Esports has gained a lot of prominence and governments are officially recognising it as a sport, which is a massive improvement.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Talking specifically about Africa, I predict that many more countries will officially take up esports and gaming. My country, Nigeria, just did this. The next 12 months will see a mad rush for Africa.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

It has seen the advent of PlayStation and Xbox in Africa as well as the acceptance that games can be a full-time career.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Networking will be my primary interest while attending PGC Digital #2.