The Big Indie Awards 2018 Top 20 Countdown Part 1 - 20 to 11

Last year we hosted the first ever Big Indie Awards, celebrating the best of the The Big Indie Pitch in 2017. This celebration saw 200 developers enter, before being whittled down to a top 10 thanks to some intense judging from our experts.

From these 10 games, three were showered with prizes at a live awards ceremony in China, including for one, the right to call themselves the first ever winner of The Big Indie Awards, and the most exciting indie game in development. That game was Mona Lisa by Italic Pig, and was certainly a very deserving winner of this prestigious award.

Now we’re ready to do it all over again, as we head to South Korea’s leading games show G-STAR to host The Big Indie Awards 2018 in association with G-STAR and Jagex Partners. However, this time we’re making it bigger and better.

Capitalising on what has been another record breaking year for The Big Indie Pitch, we saw a whopping 400 developers enter the competition. These 400 games were then reduced down to a longlist of 60 games, before we reconvened our expert judges in order to create not just a top 10, but a top 20, in order to highlight even more amazing talent.

The top 10 will be revealed at our live awards ceremony in Busan at G-STAR 2018, on Thursday November 15th from 5pm in the G-STAR Indie Game Pavilion. This event will also see the top 3 awarded a range of prizes too. We're also bringing both The Big Indie Pitch and PC Indie Pitch for indie developers looking to highlight their latest creations as well.

However, for now, we can now reveal games 11-20. So without further ado, let me introduce to you 10 of the most exciting and promising indie games.