8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019's East Meets West track

Miss the East Meets West track at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?
Don't worry, we've got you covered, as we've published all the sessions to our YouTube channel for you to enjoy.
East Meets West
The series of talks on the East Meets West track, sponsored by JoyPac, we've got speakers from the likes of JetSynthesys, Chorus Worldwide, Nexon M, NetEase, Scopely, Hatch and more.
Here's an overview of the topics covered:
- Growth of India as a destination for games
- Publishing in Asian Markets
- Future opportunities for games developers
- Overview of MENA markets
- South American market overview
- The games industry scenario in China and the value a local publisher can provide
- Analysing the Japanese games market
- JoyPac's lessons from launching 10-plus hyper-casual games in China
