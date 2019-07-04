8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019's East Meets West track

Miss the East Meets West track at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Don't worry, we've got you covered, as we've published all the sessions to our YouTube channel for you to enjoy.

East Meets West

The series of talks on the East Meets West track, sponsored by JoyPac, we've got speakers from the likes of JetSynthesys, Chorus Worldwide, Nexon M, NetEase, Scopely, Hatch and more.

Here's an overview of the topics covered:

Growth of India as a destination for games

Publishing in Asian Markets

Future opportunities for games developers

Overview of MENA markets

South American market overview

The games industry scenario in China and the value a local publisher can provide

Analysing the Japanese games market

JoyPac's lessons from launching 10-plus hyper-casual games in China

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, taking place on July 17th to 18th 2019 to see brand new sessions and network with industry peers in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Seattle 2019.