8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019's East Meets West track

By , Senior Editor
Miss the East Meets West track at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Don't worry, we've got you covered, as we've published all the sessions to our YouTube channel for you to enjoy.

East Meets West

The series of talks on the East Meets West track, sponsored by JoyPac, we've got speakers from the likes of JetSynthesys, Chorus Worldwide, Nexon M, NetEase, Scopely, Hatch and more.

Here's an overview of the topics covered:

  • Growth of India as a destination for games
  • Publishing in Asian Markets
  • Future opportunities for games developers
  • Overview of MENA markets
  • South American market overview
  • The games industry scenario in China and the value a local publisher can provide
  • Analysing the Japanese games market
  • JoyPac's lessons from launching 10-plus hyper-casual games in China

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, taking place on July 17th to 18th 2019 to see brand new sessions and network with industry peers in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Seattle 2019.


  • Growth of India as a destination for games

    JetSynthesys VP Business Development Scott Prather delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    The growth of India as a development / services outsourcing region and the massive growth of mobile usage.

    The East Meets West track was sponsored by JoyPac.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, which takes place on July 17th and 18th 2019.


  • Publishing in Asian Markets

    Our panel of experts delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    The panel includes:

    • Josh Burns, Founder, DigitalDevConnect
    • Ken Li, Vice President, NetEase
    • Robert Garfinkle, Senior User Acquisition Manager, Nexon M
    • Bill Wang, Vice President, Giant Interactive
    • Shintaro Kanaoya, Founder & CEO, Chorus Worldwide
    • Falko Böcker, Senior Publishing Manager, JoyPac

    The East Meets West track was sponsored by JoyPac.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, which takes place on July 17th and 18th 2019.


  • Future opportunities for games developers

    Our panel of experts delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    The panel includes:

    • Patty Toledo, Conference Content Producer, Steel Media
    • Jim Ying, Managing Director, Digital Entertainment, CVCapital
    • Matthew Hooper, Managing Partner, IME Law
    • Rob Ricca, VP Corporate Development, Scopely
    • Nick Thomas, VP, Commecial Partnerships, Hatch Entertainment
    • Daniel Todd, CEO, Influence Mobile

    The East Meets West track was sponsored by JoyPac.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, which takes place on July 17th and 18th 2019.


  • Overview of MENA markets

    Maysalward Founder & CEO Nour Khrais delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    • What is MENA? (Here I can explain the Arabic world vs Turkey).
    • How to make big $$$ in the market today and future expectations?
    • Past, present and future mobile games.
    • Localisation including culture
    • Monetisation of F2P. (I can talk about alternative stores, and alternative payments… etcetera)
    • Marketing your mobile game in MENA ( influencers, and social media… etcetera)

    The East Meets West track was sponsored by JoyPac.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, which takes place on July 17th and 18th 2019.


  • South American market overview

    Pebblekick Director of Technology & Game Production Marcelo Serres delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

The East Meets West track was sponsored by JoyPac.

    The East Meets West track was sponsored by JoyPac.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, which takes place on July 17th and 18th 2019.


  • The games industry scenario in China and the value a local publisher can provide

    NetEase Vice President Ken Li delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

The East Meets West track was sponsored by JoyPac.

    The East Meets West track was sponsored by JoyPac.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, which takes place on July 17th and 18th 2019.


  • Analysing the Japanese games market

    Steel Media Conference Content Producer Patty Toledo and Chorus Worldwide founder and CEO Shintaro Kanaoya deliver an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

The East Meets West track was sponsored by JoyPac.

    The East Meets West track was sponsored by JoyPac.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, which takes place on July 17th and 18th 2019.


  • JoyPac's lessons from launching 10-plus hyper-casual games in China

    JoyPac COO Allison Bilas delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    While the Asian market has traditionally been dominated by core strategy and pvp-multiplayer RPG’s, the current western trend of hypercasual snack-sized content is sweeping Asia, fuelled by a maturing advertising industry and increasingly global-oriented market. Allison will uncover why this trend is emerging and give game developers key insights from launching 10+ games in the market this year.

    The East Meets West track was sponsored by JoyPac.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, which takes place on July 17th and 18th 2019.


