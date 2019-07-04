Feature

4 videos from Pocket Gamer connects Seattle 2019's Esports Academy track

By , Senior Editor
Miss the Esports Academy track at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well fear not, we've got you covered, as we've published all the sessions to our YouTube channel for you to enjoy.

Esports Academy

The series of talks includes speakers from the likes of PiiK Games, Riot Games, Genvid Technologies, ESP Gaming and more.

Here's an overview of the topics covered:

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, taking place on July 17th to 18th 2019 to see brand new sessions and network with industry peers in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Seattle 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • Identifying new business opportunities in the esports ecosystem

    PiiK Games CEO Ted Mui delivers an Esports Academy session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    PiiK Games CEO Ted Mui delivers an Esports Academy session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.


  • Interactive livestreaming and the future of esports

    Genvid Technologies COO Christopher Cataldi delivers an Esports Academy session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    What kind of interactive streams are possible for future games, and how will this change our notion of esports? New forms of engagement, monetization and experiences become possible, leading to entirely new games and potential audiences. Chris will showcase some of the latest examples of premium interactive streams on Twitch and other streaming platforms today, alongside a vision for the future.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, which takes place on July 17th and 18th 2019.


  • Creating a multi-generational esport in North America

    A fireside chat between Steel Media's Patty Toledo and Riot Games head of esports (North America) Chris Hopper at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    Developer and publisher of League of Legends, Riot Games is at the helm of a sport that fills stadiums and breaks viewership records. We'll talk about the lessons learned along the way – and the challenges of building a globally-integrated, sustainable eSports ecosystem in North America.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, which takes place on July 17th and 18th 2019.


  • How esports is changing the face of gaming

    Our panel of experts delivers an Esports Academy session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    The panel includes:

    • Yan Perng, Senior Corporate Counsel, NCSOFT
    • Ted Mui, CEO, PiiK Games
    • David Lee, VP Operations, ESP Gaming
    • Stewart Kelpe, Director, Esports and Global Events, Atomic Infotech
    • Patrick Barthe, Director of Esports Partnerships, Atomic Infotech

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, which takes place on July 17th and 18th 2019.


