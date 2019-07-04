4 videos from Pocket Gamer connects Seattle 2019's Esports Academy track

Miss the Esports Academy track at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well fear not, we've got you covered, as we've published all the sessions to our YouTube channel for you to enjoy.

Esports Academy

The series of talks includes speakers from the likes of PiiK Games, Riot Games, Genvid Technologies, ESP Gaming and more.

Here's an overview of the topics covered:

Identifying new business opportunities in the esports ecosystem

Interactive livestreaming and the future of esports

Creating a multi-generational esport in North America

How esports is changing the face of gaming

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, taking place on July 17th to 18th 2019 to see brand new sessions and network with industry peers in person.

