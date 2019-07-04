4 videos from Pocket Gamer connects Seattle 2019's Esports Academy track

Miss the Esports Academy track at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?
Well fear not, we've got you covered, as we've published all the sessions to our YouTube channel for you to enjoy.
Esports Academy
The series of talks includes speakers from the likes of PiiK Games, Riot Games, Genvid Technologies, ESP Gaming and more.
Here's an overview of the topics covered:
- Identifying new business opportunities in the esports ecosystem
- Interactive livestreaming and the future of esports
- Creating a multi-generational esport in North America
- How esports is changing the face of gaming
