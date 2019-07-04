7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019's Growth Track

Miss the Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Don't worry, we've got you covered, as we've published all the sessions to our YouTube channel for you to enjoy.

Growth Track

This series of talks from the Growth Track session, which was sponsored by Minimob, features speakers from the likes of DoubleDown Interactive, Lab Cave, Bunch, deltaDNA, Rhum.hr and Fundamentally Games and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

Embracing complexity and compliance in modern user acquisition

Creative user acquisition tactics for mobile apps

Marketing and business on a budget for indie developers

80% data, 20% luck – How to make profitable games in 2019

Leveraging key learnings in UA to happily grow your studio

The digital playground: Reducing friction to play

Joined up thinking: Optimising UA effectiveness by aligning campaigns with live ops strategies

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019, taking place on July 17th to 18th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Seattle 2019.