7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019's Growth Track

Miss the Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Don't worry, we've got you covered, as we've published all the sessions to our YouTube channel for you to enjoy.

Growth Track

This series of talks from the Growth Track session, which was sponsored by Minimob, features speakers from the likes of DoubleDown Interactive, Lab Cave, Bunch, deltaDNA, Rhum.hr and Fundamentally Games and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • Embracing complexity and compliance in modern user acquisition
  • Creative user acquisition tactics for mobile apps
  • Marketing and business on a budget for indie developers
  • 80% data, 20% luck – How to make profitable games in 2019
  • Leveraging key learnings in UA to happily grow your studio
  • The digital playground: Reducing friction to play
  • Joined up thinking: Optimising UA effectiveness by aligning campaigns with live ops strategies

  • Embracing complexity and compliance in modern user acquisition

    The panel includes:

    The panel includes:

    • Dan Laughlin, Advisor
    • Jami Wardman, Senior Business Development, Lab Cave
    • Faith Price, Head of UA, DoubleDown Interactive
    • Loukas Petropouleas, SVP of US Operations, Minimob
    • Robert Garfinkle, Senior User Acquisition Manager, Nexon M

    Mobile has matured and user acquisition teams are bombarded with endlessly nuanced opportunities and challenges. Automated creative optimisation, seemingly magical lookalike audiences, and machine learning-driven bidding are options we didn’t dream of in the early days, but now developers must harness these advances or be left in the dust.

    Meanwhile, developers can quickly turn to dust if they ignore the daunting scrutiny and regulations that encircle today’s industry. Our experienced panellists will share their tips on how to navigate and succeed in this new age.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by Minimob.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by Minimob.


  • Creative user acquisition tactics for mobile apps

    Minimob SVP of US Operations Loukas Petropouleas delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by Minimob.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by Minimob.


  • Marketing and business on a budget for indie developers

    APPatheia LLC Founder & CEO Kelly Maguire delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    A focus on the challenges of establishing marketing & business as a core tenet of an indie studio or project. From a marketing perspective, how to setup a foundation of non-paid opportunities, how to connect with others to try and develop relationships for getting coverage, and how to use lower cost acquisition channels to drive new players.

    From a business perspective, how to consider monetization within the game concept and how to account for paying players, non-paying players, and the best way to optimise for both in order to ensure a game is viable as a commercial effort and not just a passion project.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by Minimob.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by Minimob.


  • 80% data, 20% luck – How to make profitable games in 2019

    deltaDNA Chief Product Officer Isaac Roseboom delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by Minimob.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by Minimob.


  • Leveraging key learnings in UA to happily grow your studio

    Rhum.hr Vice President Dana Ramnarine delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    How would you compare your studio’s User Acquisition Strategy and Talent Attraction Strategy? Twins, Cousins, Distant Relatives or complete strangers? The most innovative and attractive mobile studios (large and small) from around the globe recognise that the tools and messaging you use to bring players to your game shouldn’t deviate from the tools and messaging you use to attract amazing humans.

    We’ll discuss the TOP three tips and tricks you can do today to amplify your studio’s message, cultivate organic conversations with talent, and build a healthy pipeline of engaged people that WANT to work on your products.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by Minimob.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by Minimob.


  • The digital playground: Reducing friction to play

    Bunch CEO Selcuk Atli delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by Minimob.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by Minimob.


  • Joined up thinking: Optimising UA effectiveness by aligning campaigns with live ops strategies

    Fundamentally Games Co-Founder Oscar Clark delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

The Growth Track was sponsored by Minimob.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by Minimob.

    In this talk Oscar Clark, Consultant at Fundamentally Games, will look at how we can build synergy between building and retaining the playing audience. He will explore how Events, Promotions, Content Release and Feature Release strategies can help drive campaign design for User Acquisition.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, which takes place on July 17th and 18th 2019.


