7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019's Trade Trends track

Miss the Trade Trends track at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Don't worry, we've got you covered, as we've published all the sessions to our YouTube channel for you to enjoy.

Trade Trends

This series of talks from the Trade Trends, which was sponsored by GameAnalytics, features speakers from the likes of Agnito Capital, App Annie, Roblox, FlowPlay, Jam City, FunPlus and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

Culture and diversity in games

Games industry consolidation and acquisition strategies

The future of gaming and global trends

Haxe: The little known secret to scalable, cross-platform game creation

Gaming platforms: Going beyond distribution [Roblox]

Games industry panel: Working with brands

Global trends in hyper-casual games

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019, taking place on July 17th to 18th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Seattle 2019.