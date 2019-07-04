Feature

7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019's Trade Trends track

Miss the Trade Trends track at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Don't worry, we've got you covered, as we've published all the sessions to our YouTube channel for you to enjoy.

This series of talks from the Trade Trends, which was sponsored by GameAnalytics, features speakers from the likes of Agnito Capital, App Annie, Roblox, FlowPlay, Jam City, FunPlus and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • Culture and diversity in games
  • Games industry consolidation and acquisition strategies
  • The future of gaming and global trends
  • Haxe: The little known secret to scalable, cross-platform game creation
  • Gaming platforms: Going beyond distribution [Roblox]
  • Games industry panel: Working with brands
  • Global trends in hyper-casual games

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019, taking place on July 17th to 18th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

  Culture and diversity in games

    Our panel of experts delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    The panel includes:

    The panel includes:

    • Kate Edwards, CEO, Geogrify
    • Jo Cronk, Game Software Design & Production, DigiPen
    • David Edery, CEO, Spry Fox
    • Solon Bucholtz, CEO, LBC Studios
    • Dayan Paul, President, Masquerade Media
    • Emily Rose, Founder and Lead Writer, Rebind.io

    The Trade Trends track was sponsored by GameAnalytics.

    The Trade Trends track was sponsored by GameAnalytics.


  Games industry consolidation and acquisition strategies

    Our panel of experts delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    The panel includes:

    The panel includes:

    • Jim Ying, Managing Director, Digital Entertainment, CVCapital
    • David Bluhm, Managing Director, Agnitio Capital
    • Graham Gockley, Director, FunPlus
    • John Peterson, Director, Corporate Development, Jam City

    The Trade Trends track was sponsored by GameAnalytics.

    The Trade Trends track was sponsored by GameAnalytics.


  The future of gaming and global trends

    App Annie Senior Manager of Professional Services Herman Lee delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    The Trade Trends track was sponsored by GameAnalytics.

    The Trade Trends track was sponsored by GameAnalytics.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, which takes place on July 17th and 18th 2019.


  Haxe: The little known secret to scalable, cross-platform game creation

    FlowPlay Chief Revenue Officer Craig Robinson delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    Haxe is an open source, cross-platform programming language and development environment, which can be used to create games, applications, websites, and more. Haxe has existed for over a decade, yet few have heard of it and even fewer have utilised to build games. This is unfortunate, as Haxe offers a number of advantages over other game development languages and environments.

    This talk will focus on the high-level reasons to choose Haxe over alternatives for creating your next game. It will draw on FlowPlay’s experience in using Haxe to build and deploy Vegas World, a game with over one million lines of code, across the web and mobile platforms.

    Audience members will come away with a good idea of why they may want to choose Haxe for their next projects as well as pointers to resources where they can learn more.

    The Trade Trends track was sponsored by GameAnalytics.

    The Trade Trends track was sponsored by GameAnalytics.


  Gaming platforms: Going beyond distribution [Roblox]

    Steel Media CEO Chris James and Roblox Vice President of Product, Developer Platform Enrico D'Angelo deliver a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    There has been a lot of buzz about new gaming platforms, the “Netflix of gaming”, game streaming, and cross-platform compatibility. However, there is more to the future of gaming than just moving traditional triple-A titles to the cloud or all-you-can eat subscription models.

    The Roblox platform features a sophisticated technology back end that promotes an exclusively user-generated content experience for our community. Roblox’s UGC platform encourages individual entrepreneurship while actively and responsibly promoting safety and civility.

    Roblox sees the future of 3D multiplayer experiences incorporating a social fabric that brings together people from all over the world to enjoy millions of human co-experiences, powered by a robust, cloud-based game engine that enables anyone to create and be successful.

    The Trade Trends track was sponsored by GameAnalytics.

    The Trade Trends track was sponsored by GameAnalytics.


  Games industry panel: Working with brands

    Our panel of experts delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    The panel includes:

    The panel includes:

    • Dave Long, CEO, Exponential Entertainment
    • Chris Heatherly, EVP, Games & Digital Platforms, NBC Universal
    • Josh Nilson, Co-Founder & CEO, East Side Games
    • Chris James, CEO, Steel Media

    The Trade Trends track was sponsored by GameAnalytics.

    The Trade Trends track was sponsored by GameAnalytics.


  Global trends in hyper-casual games

    GameAnalytics Director of Customer Operations Ivan Bravo delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    GameAnalytics present fresh benchmarks for casual and hypercasual games, offering a deep dive into retention metrics and emerging trends, along with ideas for retaining and re-engaging high-value players.

    The Trade Trends track was sponsored by GameAnalytics.

    The Trade Trends track was sponsored by GameAnalytics.


