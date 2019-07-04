Feature

Check out these Developer Toolkit videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019

By , Staff Writer
Miss the Developer Toolkit sessions at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019? Or want to rewatch them?

Don't worry, we've got you covered, as we've published the sessions to our YouTube channel for you to enjoy.

Developer Toolkit

This Developer Toolkit sessions featured speakers from 2034 Complex LLC and SuperGenius Studio.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • Technical indie game developer tips for starting your framework early
  • Application of triple-A dev skills to healthcare and other non-gaming markets

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019, taking place on July 17th to 18th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Seattle 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • Technical indie game developer tips for starting your framework early

    2034 Complex LLC Developer Louis Vichy delivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    This talk discusses the transition from a prototype project that uses a generic tool into production pipeline, and the need to plan out early on a framework (a set of tools and workflow) that enables the game designer and content creator to iterate and integrate their work as fast as possible.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, which takes place on July 17th and 18th 2019.


  • Application of triple-A dev skills to healthcare and other non-gaming markets

    SuperGenius Studio COO Peter Lund delivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, which takes place on July 17th and 18th 2019.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

