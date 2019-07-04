Check out these Developer Toolkit videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019

Miss the Developer Toolkit sessions at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019? Or want to rewatch them?

Don't worry, we've got you covered, as we've published the sessions to our YouTube channel for you to enjoy.

Developer Toolkit

This Developer Toolkit sessions featured speakers from 2034 Complex LLC and SuperGenius Studio.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

Technical indie game developer tips for starting your framework early

Application of triple-A dev skills to healthcare and other non-gaming markets

