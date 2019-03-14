7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Game Changers: Cloud and Connected Experiences track

Miss the Game Changers: Cloud and Connected Experiences track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?

Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Game Changers

The track starred speakers from companies such as Hatch, UNESCO, Polystream, Madfinger Games, Exit Games, Genvid Technologies and more.

The Game Changers: Cloud and Connected Experiences track was sponsored by Hatch.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

Cloud gaming adoption – The new norm?

All in the family – Bringing families together with cloud gaming

The gamer's brain – The untapped potential

Next generation cloud gaming

Rethinking the internet

Google Cloud and Google app engine in the mobile games

How predict rollback determinism will revolutionise real-time multiplayer game development

