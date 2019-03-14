Feature

7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Game Changers: Cloud and Connected Experiences track

By , Senior Editor
Miss the Game Changers: Cloud and Connected Experiences track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?

Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Game Changers

The track starred speakers from companies such as Hatch, UNESCO, Polystream, Madfinger Games, Exit Games, Genvid Technologies and more.

The Game Changers: Cloud and Connected Experiences track was sponsored by Hatch.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • Cloud gaming adoption – The new norm?
  • All in the family – Bringing families together with cloud gaming
  • The gamer's brain – The untapped potential
  • Next generation cloud gaming
  • Rethinking the internet
  • Google Cloud and Google app engine in the mobile games
  • How predict rollback determinism will revolutionise real-time multiplayer game development

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Cloud gaming adoption – The new norm?

    Our panel of games industry experts deliver a Game Changers: Cloud & Connected Experiences session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The panel included:

    • Joseph Knowles, Communications Director, Hatch Entertainment
    • Christopher Cataldi, COO, Genvid Technologies
    • Erik Ferencz, Google Cloud Developer, MADFINGER Games
    • Barry O’Neill, CEO, StoryToys
    • Petr Matousek, Programmer, MADFINGER Games

  • 2 All in the family – Bringing families together with cloud gaming

    Hatch Entertainment Director Go-to-Market & Commercial Partnerships Gunjan Garg delivers a Game Changers: Cloud & Connected Experiences session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Who are family gamers, and how is our industry catering to them? We know that family gamers – those living in households where kids and adults play together – are some of the most knowledgeable and heavily engaged consumers in the industry. They are also among the most likely to spend money on gaming subscriptions.

    But in today’s gaming landscape, families are often left out in the cold, especially on mobile which focuses on monetising in ways that are not always friendly to kids. How can cloud gaming services like Hatch rise to address this growing gap in the marketplace, and bring families together in a fun, safe and sustainable way?

  • 3 The gamer's brain – The untapped potential

    UNESCO MGIEP Director Dr Anantha Duraiappah delivers a Game Changers: Cloud & Connected Experiences session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Play has always been an essential part of our well-being. Games offer a natural pedagogy to learn, teach and assess in education. This presentation offers insights into how games can be used in education systems to develop more attentive, empathic and compassionate individuals, who can help build more peaceful and sustainable societies.

  • 4 Next generation cloud gaming

    IHS Markit Director Piers Harding-Rolls delivers a Game Changers: Cloud & Connected Experiences session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    New technologies, new business models, and new market entrants.

  • 5 Rethinking the internet

    Polystream Co-Founder & CEO Bruce Grove delivers a Game Changers: Cloud & Connected Experiences session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The internet as we know it, was celebrating its 35th birthday this year (although in existence years before that). This amazing feat of engineering was built to be a messaging service, to decentralise communication, it was never designed to be the world wide entertainment system we now know. At its heart, the internet is still built to send messages from a source to a destination, from email, to songs, to video, and for interactive solutions, for streaming games – this is a problem. Polystream is looking to rethink the internet and how to run games from the cloud. It has never been about latency or quality, those are merely symptoms of today’s architectures.

  • 6 Google Cloud and Google app engine in the mobile games

    MADFINGER Games Google Cloud Developer Erik Ferencz and programmer Petr Matousek delivers a Game Changers: Cloud & Connected Experiences session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

  • 7 How predict rollback determinism will revolutionise real-time multiplayer game development

    Exit Games Lead Developer New Products Erick Passos delivers a Game Changers: Cloud & Connected Experiences session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

