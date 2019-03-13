8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Culture Club track

Miss the Culture Club track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?
Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.
Culture Club
This series of talks stars speakers from the likes of Gram Games, King, East Side Games, PlayStack, Social Point, Gameloft, Wooga and more.
Here’s an overview of the topics covered:
- How to make great games without crunch / mental health problems in the games industry
- Gaming for good – Why games companies are collaborating with charities
- Company culture at NaturalMotion
- Ditch toxic systems so we can finally love video game romance
- Running a games business without killing yourself
- Can a game be therapy for emotional health? Can it change a teen's life?
- How InnoGames became warlords after getting Warlords – Learnings from taking over an external game
- Culture driving productivity
If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.
Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.
Click here to view the list »
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?