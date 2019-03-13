Feature

8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Culture Club track

By , Senior Editor
8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Culture Club track

Miss the Culture Club track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?

Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Culture Club

This series of talks stars speakers from the likes of Gram Games, King, East Side Games, PlayStack, Social Point, Gameloft, Wooga and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • How to make great games without crunch / mental health problems in the games industry
  • Gaming for good – Why games companies are collaborating with charities
  • Company culture at NaturalMotion
  • Ditch toxic systems so we can finally love video game romance
  • Running a games business without killing yourself
  • Can a game be therapy for emotional health? Can it change a teen's life?
  • How InnoGames became warlords after getting Warlords – Learnings from taking over an external game
  • Culture driving productivity

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 How to make great games without crunch / mental health problems in the games industry

    Our panel of experts delivers a Culture Club session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Our panel includes:

    • Kate Edwards, CEO, Geogrify
    • Derk De Geus, CEO, Paladin Studios
    • Josh Nilson, Co-founder and CEO, East Side Games
    • Kevin Agwaze, Treasurer, Game Workers Unite
    • James Nicholls, Head of New Games & Senior Studio Design Director, King

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 2 Gaming for good – Why games companies are collaborating with charities

    Our panel of experts delivers a Culture Club session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    How mobile games are giving back to charities, and why their players are enjoying taking part in charity themed in-game events.

    The panel features:

    • Adam Holmes, Gaming Partnerships, War Child UK
    • Harriet Hughes, CMO, PlayStack
    • Lisa Pak, Sr. Monetization Manager, Wooga
    • John-Paul Burke, Country Manager UK & Ireland, Gameloft
    • Amparo Garcia, Head of Media Buying, Social Point

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 3 Company culture at NaturalMotion

    NaturalMotion SVP & Studio Head Jeff Hickman delivers a Culture Club session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Let NaturalMotion’s SVP & Studio Head take you on the journey the company has been on over the past 12 months, highlighting how it champions diversity and inclusion along the way.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 4 Ditch toxic systems so we can finally love video game romance

    Independent Game Developer Elie Abraham delivers a Culture Club session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Critique of the presentations of romance in video games. While many of us seek romance in games, it is largely not intersectional, does not speak to most of our lived experiences, and, sets harmful and toxic expectations, ultimately harming players. My talk identifies and critiques specific systems and will dismantle, for example, the kindness tokens model, as well as argue for replacing them with mutual and rewarding depictions of romance that embody the habits of positive, fruitful relationships.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 5 Running a games business without killing yourself

    Burke & Best MD Chris Kempt delivers a Culture Club session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 6 Can a game be therapy for emotional health? Can it change a teen's life?

    Resonance House Game Producer & Writer Rosemary Lokhorst delivers a Culture Club session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Young people play games for fun. But what if games could do more? What if we could play to improve our emotional health? More and more young people struggle with chronic illness, disabilities or depression. Medically, they are being treated better than ever, but no one helps them emotionally.

    The presentation will explain how we worked with psychologists and young people to create the award-winning game Shadow’s Edge to fill that digital therapy gap and explain study results and further research.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 7 How InnoGames became warlords after getting Warlords – Learnings from taking over an external game

    InnoGames Studio Director Philip Bang delivers a Culture Club session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Taking over a game project from another company is a very special challenge. Staffing a team on a project that is not ‘theirs’ from the start is difficult and it takes effort and dedication to bring the vision of the game to the hearts and minds of every team member.

    This talk will cover these stakeholder implications as well as how to deal with a foreign code base and a product vision that has already been created. Studio Director Philip Bang will share what he learned on the way to a successful relaunch in 2018.

    In 2017, InnoGames took over the mobile game Warlords of Aternum from Wooga and relaunched the game after massive content updates and modifications.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 8 Culture driving productivity

    King lead producer Sabrina Carmona delivers a Culture Club session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Feature Feb 27th, 2019

10 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019's Show Me The Money track

Feature Feb 15th, 2019

5 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019's Live Ops Landscape track

Feature Mar 24th, 2017

19 talks with practical mobile game development tips from PG Connects London 2017

Feature Mar 21st, 2017

6 videos on mobile games industry trends for 2017 from PG Connects London

Feature Mar 17th, 2017

24 talks on mobile game monetisation, retention and user acquisition from PG Connects London 2017

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies