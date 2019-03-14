Feature

6 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Esports Academy track

By , Senior Editor
Miss the Esports Academy track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?

Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Esports Academy

The track includes speakers from companies such as Game Insight, Riot Games, Skillz, Genvid Technologies, Bunch, ESL UK and more.

The Esports Academy track was sponsored by Game Insight.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • Lessons learned from the first esports season in Guns of Boom & Game Insight's vision for the future
  • Riot Games' Mo Fadl on why esports is more than a sport
  • How developers can succeed in the mobile esports space
  • Interactive livestreaming and the future of esports
  • Playground experience – Best practices for reducing friction to play live mobile games
  • Looking ahead at what's next for esports

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.


  • 1 Lessons learned from the first esports season in Guns of Boom & Game Insight's vision for the future

    Game Insight Head of Strategy Nikita Sherman delivers an Esports Academy session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Esports Academy track was sponsored by Game Insight

    


  • 2 Riot Games' Mo Fadl on why esports is more than a sport

    Riot Games Head of Esports UK Mo Fadl delivers an Esports Academy session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    

    


  • 3 How developers can succeed in the mobile esports space

    Skillz Director of Developer Partnerships David Mok delivers an Esports Academy session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    With mobile gaming now generating more revenue than PC and console combined, mobile has also become the most popular gaming platform in the world. Although eSports tournaments are now watched by hundreds of millions of people around the world, a disconnect still remains between competitive gaming and the everyday mobile gamer.

    This is largely due to the fact that eSports have historically been defined by the top 1% of PC and console players. The industry needs to be accessible to the other 99% of gamers, and mobile has enabled this market opportunity. In order to triumph in the mobile eSports space, developers need to understand market trends, player needs, and the challenges that lie ahead. The future of eSports is mobile, and knowing how to leverage eSports is crucial to game developers’ success in accessing the world’s 2.6 billion mobile gamers.

    

    


  • 4 Interactive livestreaming and the future of esports

    Genvid Technologies COO Christopher Cataldi delivers an Esports Academy session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    What kind of interactive streams are possible for future games, and how will this change our notion of esports? New forms of engagement, monetisation and experiences become possible, leading to entirely new games and potential audiences. Chris will showcase some of the latest examples of premium interactive streams on Twitch and other streaming platforms today, alongside a vision for the future.

    

    


  • 5 Playground experience – Best practices for reducing friction to play live mobile games

    Bunch Co-Founder & CEO Selcuk Atli delivers an Esports Academy session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Selcuk Atli, CEO of Bunch, will talk about various ways live mobile games optimise their user experience and reduce friction to play such that players can easily jump into games with friends, anytime – anywhere.

    

    


  • 6 Looking ahead at what's next for esports

    Our panel of experts delivers an Esports Academy session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The panel includes:

    • Pieter van der Pijl, Principal, InFinCapital
    • Malte Barth, Founding Partner, BITKRAFT Esports Ventures
    • James Dean, Founder & Managing Director, ESL UK
    • David Yarnton, Chairman Esports, Edge Esports
    • Sam Chandola, Founder, V2 Games
    • Sergi Mesonero Burgos, Liga de Videojuegos Profesional, LVP
    • Nikita Sherman, Head of Strategy, Game Insight

    

    


