6 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Esports Academy track

Miss the Esports Academy track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?

Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Esports Academy

The track includes speakers from companies such as Game Insight, Riot Games, Skillz, Genvid Technologies, Bunch, ESL UK and more.

The Esports Academy track was sponsored by Game Insight.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

Lessons learned from the first esports season in Guns of Boom & Game Insight's vision for the future

Riot Games' Mo Fadl on why esports is more than a sport

How developers can succeed in the mobile esports space

Interactive livestreaming and the future of esports

Playground experience – Best practices for reducing friction to play live mobile games

Looking ahead at what's next for esports

