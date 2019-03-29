Feature

16 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Indie Track

Miss the Indie Track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?

Well you're in luck. We've uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Indie Track

The track included speakers from the likes of Gismart, Nerial, Magnachain, Unbound, Polka Dot and more.

The Indie Track track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • Future of casual music game publishing – Trends, struggles and hacks
  • The vitality of visual storytelling in games
  • How to lay the foundations for compelling storytelling in games
  • Nerial: From Reigns to Game of Thrones
  • 3 things that games developers need to know to safeguard their games
  • User research in the prototyping phase
  • Bendi game – Designing for kids
  • Polka Dot CEO on betting the studio future on one influencer
  • Nutaku on adult games as a credible alternative for developers
  • Mobile indie is dead – Long live mobile indie!
  • Building branded games without getting burnt
  • Exploiting timer mechanics as a narrative tool
  • How blockchain tech can usher in the next era of gaming for developers and players
  • Growing pains – Moving from a handful of entrepreneurs to a company
  • Fantasy games pitching
  • Transhaping – Kickstarting with meaning

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, taking place on May 13th to 14th 2019, to see brand new sessions and network with industry experts in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC London 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Future of casual music game publishing – Trends, struggles and hacks

    Gismart Product Manager Vera Rabkina delivers an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Music Gaming industry has gradually moved from niche products to a large market, appealing to huge audiences. We will trace the trends of casual gaming in general and music gaming in particular, focus on the most promising tendencies that are awaiting us in the next 5 years as well as share some hacks on how form your product strategy right to be on top of the game.

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 2 The vitality of visual storytelling in games

    MiTale CEO Natasha Trygg delivers an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    In this session she discusses how narrative supports gameplay, sense of purpose, and visual storytelling.

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 3 How to lay the foundations for compelling storytelling in games

    Multi-Time Award Nominated Scriptwriter and Games Industry Consultant Martin Korda delivers an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 4 Nerial: From Reigns to Game of Thrones

    Nerial Director Francois Alliot delivers an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 5 3 things that games developers need to know to safeguard their games

    Harbottle & Lewis LLP Associate Beata Sobkow delivers an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 6 User research in the prototyping phase

    Rovio Entertainment Executive Producer Sophie Vo delivers an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 7 Bendi game – Designing for kids

    Karman Interactive Head of Design Ram Kanda delivers an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    How to adapt branding, UI, UX, monetisation, regulation/privacy, and marketing when developing for a younger audience.

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 8 Polka Dot CEO on betting the studio future on one influencer

    Polka Dot Studio CEO Olesja Marjalaakso delivers an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 9 Nutaku on adult games as a credible alternative for developers

    Nutaku Business Development Manager Jean-Francois Tremblay delivers an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 10 Mobile indie is dead – Long live mobile indie!

    Lucky Kat Studios Co-Founder Herdjie Zhou delivers an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 11 Building branded games without getting burnt

    Funday Factory Product Manager Emil Kjaehr delivers an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Building branded games, managing stakeholders and keeping your dev team happy in the process.

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 12 Exploiting timer mechanics as a narrative tool

    Writer and Narrative Designer Greg Buchanan delivers an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    One of the chief considerations for the writing and narrative design of mobile games is time: both the limited amount of time a player may be willing to engage with a story in each play session, and the use of timer mechanics as a way of driving monetisation and retention.

    In this talk, Dr. Greg Buchanan (writer of the acclaimed 30-hour new story content for No Man's Sky: Atlas Rises/NEXT and games for indie, AAA, mobile, and Alexa) will discuss how these apparent story constraints can actually be viewed as opportunities if we alter the types of narrative we are attempting to tell.

    The talk will provide attendees with several practical ways short bursts of narrative content and associated time mechanics can be used for compelling and innovative game narratives.

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 13 How blockchain tech can usher in the next era of gaming for developers and players

    MagnaChain CEO Hal Bame delivers an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 14 Growing pains – Moving from a handful of entrepreneurs to a company

    Our panel of industry experts deliver an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The panel includes:

    Erik Pöntiskoski, CEO, Dodreams
    Tara Mustapha, Founder, Mischief Games
    Ville Rauma, COO, Fingersoft
    Jodie Azhar, CEO & Game Director, Teazelcat Games
    Oscar Clark, Co-Founder, Fundamentally Games

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 15 Fantasy games pitching

    Our panel of experts delivers an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Compered by the one-and-only Oscar Clark, the final panel of the Indie Track has become a traditional way to close off another Connects conference. Expect the unexpected, but you're guaranteed to laugh and to learn.

    The panel includes:
    Katleen Evers, CEO, 4EversGames
    Sabrina Carmona, Lead Producer, King
    Martine Spaans, Owner, Tamalaki
    Natasha Trygg, CEO, MiTale
    Oscar Clark, Co-Founder, Fundamentally Games

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


  • 16 Transhaping – Kickstarting with meaning

    Unbound Interactive Community Manager / Lead Designer Ryan Nisbet and Project Lead Dylan Hetherington deliver an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019, which takes place on May 13th to 14th 2019.


