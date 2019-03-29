16 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Indie Track

Miss the Indie Track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019? Or want to watch your favourite sessions again?

Future of casual music game publishing – Trends, struggles and hacks

The vitality of visual storytelling in games

How to lay the foundations for compelling storytelling in games

Nerial: From Reigns to Game of Thrones

3 things that games developers need to know to safeguard their games

User research in the prototyping phase

Bendi game – Designing for kids

Polka Dot CEO on betting the studio future on one influencer

Nutaku on adult games as a credible alternative for developers

Mobile indie is dead – Long live mobile indie!

Building branded games without getting burnt

Exploiting timer mechanics as a narrative tool

How blockchain tech can usher in the next era of gaming for developers and players

Growing pains – Moving from a handful of entrepreneurs to a company

Fantasy games pitching

Transhaping – Kickstarting with meaning

