16 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects London's Indie Track

Indie Track
The track included speakers from the likes of Gismart, Nerial, Magnachain, Unbound, Polka Dot and more.
Here’s an overview of the topics covered:
- Future of casual music game publishing – Trends, struggles and hacks
- The vitality of visual storytelling in games
- How to lay the foundations for compelling storytelling in games
- Nerial: From Reigns to Game of Thrones
- 3 things that games developers need to know to safeguard their games
- User research in the prototyping phase
- Bendi game – Designing for kids
- Polka Dot CEO on betting the studio future on one influencer
- Nutaku on adult games as a credible alternative for developers
- Mobile indie is dead – Long live mobile indie!
- Building branded games without getting burnt
- Exploiting timer mechanics as a narrative tool
- How blockchain tech can usher in the next era of gaming for developers and players
- Growing pains – Moving from a handful of entrepreneurs to a company
- Fantasy games pitching
- Transhaping – Kickstarting with meaning
