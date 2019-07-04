7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019's Monetizer track

Miss the Monetizer track at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?
Don't worry, we've got you covered, as we've published all the sessions to our YouTube channel for you to enjoy.
Monetizer
The track, sponsored by Vungle, features speakers from the likes of Nordeus, Rogue Games, Game of Whales, 12traits, Wooga and more.
Here's an overview of the topics covered:
- Ad Monetization, IAP, Subscription Model – What is the Future of Monetization?
- Hyper-personalisation fueled by psychometrics: The ultimate power-up for retention and monetisation
- The golden cohort: How to create and engage your super user
- Designing games for maximum monetisation
- Which mobile fraud solution is right for you?
- Monetisation for esports
- Why do they buy? Key player motivations for monetisation
