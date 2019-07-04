Feature

7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019's Monetizer track

By , Senior Editor
Miss the Monetizer track at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019? Or want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Don't worry, we've got you covered, as we've published all the sessions to our YouTube channel for you to enjoy.

Monetizer

The track, sponsored by Vungle, features speakers from the likes of Nordeus, Rogue Games, Game of Whales, 12traits, Wooga and more.

Here's an overview of the topics covered:

  • Ad Monetization, IAP, Subscription Model – What is the Future of Monetization?
  • Hyper-personalisation fueled by psychometrics: The ultimate power-up for retention and monetisation
  • The golden cohort: How to create and engage your super user
  • Designing games for maximum monetisation
  • Which mobile fraud solution is right for you?
  • Monetisation for esports
  • Why do they buy? Key player motivations for monetisation

  • Ad Monetization, IAP, Subscription Model – What is the Future of Monetization?

    Our panel of experts delivers a Monetizer session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    The panel includes:

    • Matthew Taylor, Head of Supply Sales, Vungle
    • Stephanie Mello, Co-Founder & CMO, Quorum Control
    • Božo Janković, Business Development Manager, Nordeus
    • Chris Archer, Studio Head, Rogue Games
    • Doron Kagan, Co-Founder & CEO, Game of Whales
    • Oscar Clark, Co-Founder, Fundamentally Games

  • Hyper-personalisation fueled by psychometrics: The ultimate power-up for retention and monetisation

    12traits CEO Joe Schaeppi delivers a Monetizer session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

  • The golden cohort: How to create and engage your super user

    Quorum Control Co-Founder & CMO Stephanie Mello delivers a Monetizer session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    Engagement is critical to the success of any game. DLT threatens the core of mobile game monetization. This talk will focus on ways to create high-levels of engagement that open up new opportunities for game developer monetization.

  • Designing games for maximum monetisation

    Our panel of experts delivers a Monetizer session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

    Our panel includes:

    • Ted Verani, VP Business Development, wappier
    • Patrick McGrath, Product Lead – June’s Journey, Wooga
    • Tayber Voyer, Director of Product, A Thinking Ape
    • Chris Archer, Studio Head, Rogue Games

  • Which mobile fraud solution is right for you?

    Vungle Performance Optimisation Lead Rina Matsumoto delivers a Monetizer session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

  • Monetisation for esports

    Matcherino CEO John Maffei delivers a Monetizer session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

  • Why do they buy? Key player motivations for monetisation

    Mobile Game Doctor founder Dave Rohrl delivers a Monetizer session at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.

Craig Chapple
