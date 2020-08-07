Feature

Big Indie Pitch developers take centre stage at the inaugural Pocket Gamer LaunchPad

Developer Evangelist & Big Indie Pitch Manager / Special Features Writer
Last month, PocketGamer.com launched the first-ever consumer showcase event dedicated entirely to mobile and portable games in the form of LaunchPad. This online event saw 53 brand new games showcased to more than 3 million viewers across 3 action-packed days.

That’s not all though, as with a global social reach of 38.5 million and over 100 thousand page views across 66 dedicated articles, this was definitely a place for gamers to locate the next hit mobile titles.

Of course, many of these were triple-a publishers, which included the likes of Super Evil Megacorp, Gameloft and Bandai Namco. However, those who tuned in were also presented with a substantial number of upcoming indie hits, 10 of which have been previously presented as part of Steel Media’s very own Big Indie Pitch competition.

Supporting indies is our mission here, and so it was amazing to have so many former pitchers highlighted as part of this mammoth celebration of all things mobile gaming.

From past winners to up-and-comers - and with games filling all genres from city builders, to action-packed multiplayer titles and gliding down glistening mountains - LaunchPad didn’t just show some of the best former pitchers we’ve had; it highlighted some of the best indie developers around.

Pitching action from The Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

However, we know not all of you were able to tune in, and even if you did, you may still want just a little bit more information on which of those 53 games have their genesis of sorts within The Big Indie Pitch. Well luckily for you, that’s exactly what this article plans to do. As such, below you will find a full rundown of all 10 former pitchers who took part in the inaugural LaunchPad, presented in alphabetical order.

Oh, but quickly, before that, if you’re reading this and want to potentially join the following games by pitching as a part of the competition, possibly winning a prize or two and hopefully impressing our judges, then simply hit the links before for all the information on how to enter.

  • The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores

    Developer - Xigma Games
    Team Size - 4
    Country of Origin - India
    Platforms - iOS, Android, PC
    Release Date - Summer 2020
    Website - LINK

    Big Indie Pitch - Winner at The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 (2020)

    The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores is the sequel to the award-winning The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands. In this sequel, players will have to build, craft, and explore in order to help their settlement to both thrive and ultimately survive.

    Of course, in the process of achieving this, you'll be given full control of your settlement, including the ability to design the city to your preferences, manage resource chains, send your workers out on jobs and create industries, along with sailing out for new shores to trade with other settlements and explore uncharted territory. Finally, there will also be the opportunity to uncover the secrets of a long lost civilisation.

    On top of the engrossing gameplay, the game looks absolutely stunning, whilst also being accessible and easy to understand. As such, this makes it an easy jump-in game for beginners to the strategy genre, whilst also welcoming veterans with open arms. All in all, The Bonfire 2 is a strategy game all about survival and prosperity through achievement. In many ways, it's also a game about the strength of humanity.


  • BUTTONSiO

    Developer - Nelson X Creative
    Team Size - 1
    Country of Origin - United Kingdom
    Platforms - iOS, Android
    Release Date - Out Now
    Website - LINK

    Big Indie Pitch - The Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

    Filled with gorgeous artwork and strong game design, BUTTONSiO is an innovative puzzle game in which players are required to tap button after button in order to complete patterns and sequences set by an angry AI robot called 'iO'. The unique puzzle gameplay constantly requires players to adapt to the game’s logic whilst trying to uncover secret combos to turn the tide, ensuring engaging and intelligent gameplay.

    The tricky puzzler gameplay and beautiful presentation isn’t the only thing on offer here though, as the game also features a deeply involved science-fiction premise. One in which you are the sole survivor or a rogue space expedition that has been taken over by the aforementioned AI. As such, hacking your way through the AI’s internal workings is the only way to subdue the AI and return home alive.


  • Drift Champions

    Developer - Holy Cow Productions
    Team Size - 9
    Country of Origin - India
    Platforms - iOS, Android
    Release Date - June 2020 (Soft Launch)
    Website - LINK

    Big Indie Pitch - The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 (2020)

    Inspired by some of the classic top-down racers, Drift Champions is a game that looks to blend the old and the new in order to create a retro racer that’s filled with both style and substance. Throughout the game, players will be able to drift and race their way around a plethora of psychedelic courses, all whilst making use of a variety of diverse vehicles.

    Of course, it wouldn’t be a retro racer without some simple to pick up and play controls, alongside an addictive soundtrack. So, if you’ve been looking for something that invokes the racers of the 16-bit days on mobile, then Drift Champions is definitely a game to keep an eye on.


  • Grand Mountain Adventure

    Developer - Toppluva
    Team Size - 3
    Country of Origin - Sweden
    Platforms - iOS, Android, PC
    Release Date - Out Now (iOS, Android), Q4 2020 (PC)
    Website - LINK

    Big Indie Pitch - Runner-Up at The Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018, Third Place at The Big Indie Awards 2018

    Built using a completely in house built engine, Toppluva’s Grand Mountain Adventure offers a slick and stylish open-world experience. One in which players can ski around to their heart's content, whilst also finding challenging slopes to show off their skills.

    Toppluva's game is one of the nicest looking games we've seen on a mobile device full stop. It's also intuitive, extremely relaxing, and fun to play. Something it achieves without not alienating those who want a bit of challenge in their life. However, what's potentially even more impressive, is that the game is entirely being developed by just three brothers, making it's achievements to date even more impressive.


  • Grid Fight

    Developer - Playtra Games
    Team Size - 10
    Country of Origin - United Kingdom
    Platforms - Nintendo Switch, PC
    Release Date - Summer 2020
    Website - LINK

    Big Indie Pitch - The Big Indie Pitch (PC+Console Edition) at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

    In this tactical action-strategy game players assume control of a squad of powerful heroines sent down from the heavens by an all-powerful Goddess known as Clea. Through the use of this team, you must protect the future of the city of Gora, the last city of a ruined civilisation, from the ever-increasing powerful Machines.

    The gameplay itself takes place through a unique and innovative grid-shaped arena in which players must move swiftly around whilst utilising deadly attack and unique character abilities in order to survive and protect Gora. That’s not all though, as throughout the campaign, you’ll find more than 100 unique heroes that can be recruited in order to turn the tide of the war.


  • Hovergrease

    Developer - Altergaze
    Team Size - 3+
    Country of Origin - United Kingdom
    Platforms - PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch
    Release Date - Q1 2021 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One), Q4 2021 (iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch)
    Website - LINK

    Big Indie Pitch - The PC Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019

    In this 5 vs 5 team-based, top-down shooter players take control of one of many crazy personality-filled animalistic characters that each have their own, unique set of weapons and special abilities. Honestly, from an influencer frog that focuses on explosives, to detective cockerel and even a pyromaniac rabbit, this game really has life and character in abundance.

    Of course, this isn’t the only thing Hovergrease has going for it, as the fast and frantic twin-stick, top-down action leads not only to easy to pick up and gameplay but also to a lot of skill and strategy thanks to the unique character abilities and environments. Altergaze hopes to raise even more funds for this encapsulating puzzler later in the year through a planned Kickstarter, but for those wanting a taste now, the developer is welcoming sign-ups for the PC beta online now.


  • Ministry of Broadcast

    Developer - Ministry of Broadcast
    Team Size - 4
    Country of Origin - Czech Republic
    Platforms - Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android
    Release Date - Out Now (Nintendo Switch, PC), Coming Soon (iOS, Android)
    Website - LINK

    Big Indie Pitch - The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) at Sweden Game Arena 2018

    Ministry of Broadcast is a stunning pixel art cinematic platform-adventure that takes place solely within a dark dystopian TV show. Set within a country ruled by an authoritarian regime and divided by an ominous structure known as THE WALL, players must guide the protagonist through a sadistic reality TV show where the stakes are literally life and death.

    To make things worse, surviving isn’t the hero’s only motivation, as this divide within the country has placed their family on the other side of the wall. As such, in order to not only reunite with their family but also to survive their forced fate, you’ll have no choice but to take part in this sadistic game of life and death. Inspired by the likes of Prince of Persia, Stealth Inc and Oddworld, Ministry of Broadcast is a game that perfectly blends exciting and intelligent gameplay with a story that has heart and horror in equal amounts.


  • Ready Set Goat!

    Developer - Subpixel
    Team Size - 2
    Country of Origin - USA
    Platforms - iOS, Android
    Release Date - Out Now
    Website - LINK

    Big Indie Pitch - Third Place at The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 (2020)

    In Subpixel players will be challenged with taking down wave after wave of dastardly enemies known as Creeps. You see, this is because these Creeps are causing all manner of trouble in the serene mountain wilderness that is also the home to the mountain goat and its peaceful existence. So, what else is there left to do than to send them back to where they came from.

    To achieve this, Ready Set Goat utilises a one-button gameplay mechanic that is both a homage to the game's retro game roots whilst also being a mechanic that optimises a mobile-centric audience. Of course though, as with any good mobile game, our heroic goat's task isn't going to be as simple as it seems thanks to challenging gameplay and the increasingly complex enemies faced.


  • Roundguard

    Developer - Wonderbelly Games
    Team Size - 3
    Country of Origin - USA
    Platforms - iOS (Apple Arcade), PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
    Release Date - Out Now
    Website - LINK

    Big Indie Pitch - Winner at The PC Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019

    Filled with a charming cast of oddballs, procedural dungeons, and an awful lot of gold, Roundguard is a bouncy physics-based roguelite that bizarrely crosses Peggle and Dungeons & Dragons into a joyful addictive experience. Not only is it presented in a really engaging way, but it is also filled with life making it a game very hard not to take notice of.

    If that in and of itself wasn't enough Roundguard also features intuitive physics-based gameplay, three different classes of warriors to choose from, and a plethora of unique skills, weapons, armour and other assorted goodies. Combine this with the unique procedural dungeons and you have an experience that is unique to each and every player. Oh and there's also a crazy comedic story and quests galore to go alongside the charming cast of oddballs to look out for.


  • Smash Ball

    Developer - Game Pill
    Team Size - 10+
    Country of Origin - Canada
    Platforms - iOS, Android, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
    Release Date - TBA 2021

    Big Indie Pitch - The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 (2020), The Big Indie Pitch (PC+Console Edition) at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 (2020)

    Smash Ball is the image of what a futuristic high tech sport could be, as this high-speed hybrid blends air hockey inspired arcade action with mecha robots to create an all-out war. From rockets to sticky bombs, and even as far as literally destroying your opponent mecha limb from mecha limb, anything goes in the robotic quest to reign supreme.

    Of course, given that you’ll be utilising robots, there are a plethora of upgrades planned, alongside a range of different gameplay modes and competitions. So for players looking for a robotic infused, Rocket League crossed with Pong blend of competitive action, then Smash Ball is currently in development and one to keep a watch for.

     


Tags:
Sophia Aubrey Drake
Sophia Aubrey Drake
Developer Evangelist & Big Indie Pitch Manager / Special Features Writer

Queen of all things Indie. Sophia is Steel Media’s Big Indie Pitch Manager and Developer Evangelist. She’s also a global speaker and lifelong gamer with a fanatical love of all things Nintendo and Japan. So much so that she’s written a thesis on one and lived in the other.

