Hero brawler Battle Bears Heroes wins The Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco 2024

Recently Pocket Gamer Connects celebrated its tenth anniversary as part of the annual flagship event Pocket Gamer Connects London. However, we're not stopping there, as next up is The Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco 2024.

The Big Indie Pitch is our indie-focused competition where even more developers can pitch an ever-increasing range of brand-new and diverse gaming experiences from some of the most exciting indie developers from across the globe.

Teams receive valuable feedback and the opportunity to win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

As always, the competition was extremely tough. However, eventually, the judges were able to settle on a top three and ultimately one worthy winner.

The Very Big Indie Pitch San Francisco winner SkyVu

All in all, one thing is for sure: all of our finalists, which you can learn more about below, are more than worthy of highlighting.

1st Place - Battle Bears Heroes by SkyVu



Battle Bears Heroes is a brand new cross-platform PvP + PvE hero brawler. Primarily focused on mobile devices, the game promises to be a game that is easy to jump into but thought to master. Additionally, SkyVu promises a wealth of modes to compete in, alongside over 20 heroes, all of which can be levelled up and customised to your playstyle.

2ndPlace - Trellis by Team Trellis



Trellis is a puzzle adventure game in which players take control of a robot named Fig who loves his plant. Using a spotlight to guide Fig, players must solve puzzles, explore a mysterious wold, and hopefully keep his plant alive.

3rd Place - Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship by Zing Games

In Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship players must take command of the last ship in a zombie-filled world and defend it with all they've got against endless waves of the undead. From building turrets to customising your crew, to upgrading the ship, managing your resources and making the correct decisions will be the difference between survival and extinction in this multi-award-winning stylish tower defence strategy roguelite.

