Tornado Bear wins The Very Big Indie Pitch in London with its hybridcasual game Kingland

Recently Pocket Gamer Connects celebrated its tenth anniversary as part of the annual flagship event Pocket Gamer Connects London. Of course, this also meant the return of The Very Big Indie Pitch.

The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format.

Teams receive valuable feedback and the opportunity to win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

As always, the competition was extremely tough. However, eventually, the judges were able to settle on a top three and ultimately one worthy winner.

The Very Big Indie Pitch London winner Tornado Bear

All in all, one thing is for sure: all of our finalists, which you can learn more about below, are more than worthy of highlighting.

1st Place - Kingland by Tornado Bear

In Kingland a great evil has corrupted the land, and it's up to you as the King to build an army, expel the evil, and ultimately heal the land. Within the hybridcasual idle arcade gameplay players will be able to regularly unlock new features such as king upgrades, dungeons, special buildings and a saga map as they continually harvest the land and recruit new troops.

2ndPlace - Last Spartan: Glory Over Madness by BAD Spiele Studio



Last Spartan: Glory Over Madness is an epic single-player strategy game with rogue-like deck-building gameplay built around custom dice-building mechanics. Players can choose which God they wish to pledge their allegiance to, before building and customising a unique dice set to use to win intense turn-based battles. Throughout the quest, you'll explore a dark, randomly generated world, full of new enemies and random encounters on every playthrough, making sure that each playthrough is unique and new.

3rd Place - Squarelets by Chaos Cookie

Squarelets is a cosy game that once you start, you won't want to stop. Within the game, players can immerse themselves in a world of vivid colours, charming graphics, and satisfying gameplay as they look to solve a variety of image puzzles. What's more, Squarelets uses a custom AI algorithm to generate the images in each round, so you’ll never get the same puzzle twice.

