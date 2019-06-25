PGC Hong Kong Speaker Spotlight: Superera VP Joe Tang on designing and creating a successful idle game

Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 will take place on July 17th to 18th. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

Today we're speaking to Superera VP of publishing Joe (Zhoue) Tang, ahead of his talk on designing and creating a successful idle game.

An industry veteran in business development and publishing, Tang obtained first-hand experience by helping to publish numerous high profile western titles in the Chinese markets, including Idle Cook, Idle Bowling, Seascapes, West Legends and War Heroes

In November 2018, Tang helped co-found casual games developer Yueyoo Studios and alongside his role at Superera has been handling all business-related challenges to grow the brand.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Joe (Zhoue) Tang: Superera is a rising casual game publishing brand committed to offering the best gaming experience to every casual gamer.

What does your role entail?

I am leading the publishing team to tackle every obstacle that we face to make sure we see our games published on time and to the high standard we seek. I am committed to expanding Superera brand as one of the best casual game publishers.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I consider myself a hardcore gamer first and foremost, so to have the opportunity to work in this fascinating industry is a true privilege. I hope to continue to do so for many years to come.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

The video games industry is one of the most promising in this day and age. It's also very challenging and can be hugely demanding. Preparation is absolutely key to survive but more importantly, you must always remember to enjoy the ride.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

For me, this has been the best age for video games - especially for casual games. I can’t remember the last time the industry had so much enthusiasm, creativity and new ideas stemming from every corner of the market, whether that be triple-A developers or indie studios.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Over the coming months and next years, I can see more mixed genre games seeping into the games industry.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Every couple of years the industry sees a major change and shift in focus. Gameplay may age but a strong structure and core mechanic will last a lifetime.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

The indie developer meetups are always a highlight. I enjoy meeting new people and discovering new games. It’s always a treasure hunt for me.

