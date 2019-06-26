PGC Hong Kong: Twitchy Finger founder and CEO Edward Li on future opportunities for developers

Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 will take place on July 17th to 18th. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

Today we're speaking to Twitchy Finger founder and CEO Edward Li, ahead of his panel appearance discussing future opportunities for developers in the region.

Li has been in the mobile technology space for five years with another 10 plus years of experience spent in new media and investment strategies. Alongside his role as CEO, he serves as director of product at Chinese software company Kingsoft Corporation, CEO of tech firm Seven Elements Interactive as well as a committee member of Cyberport startup Alumni Association.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Edward Li: Twitchy Finger is a mobile games development and publishing studio based in Hong Kong. Founded in 2014, the company specialises in developing mobile games for the iOS and Android platform.

The studio has produced high-quality games including Furball Rampage, Mini Legend, and Be a Man: Do the Right Thing. Our games have surpassed 7.8 million downloads worldwide.

Twitchy Finger games have consistently been featured on Google Play and the iOS App Store for its outstanding quality as well as winning numerous awards such as the 2018 Tencent Game Innovation Award, among many others.

Furthermore, the company has been recognised as a ‘Caring Company’ for five consecutive years serving the community in sharing its experiences and knowledge to young entrepreneurs through events and volunteer work in hopes of fostering the next generation of talent within the IT field.

What does your role entail?

Defining the direction of the company and planning out the strategies to effectively and efficiently execute set goals. I am also in charge of all external facing duties, including investor relations and exploring business development opportunities.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

It’s a fast-growing and lucrative industry with a lot of potentials.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Do your homework. Understand the industry while being prepared for constant challenges. It’s a fast-moving industry with an ever-changing landscape.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

The industry, particularly in Asia, has begun shifting away from pay-to-win monetisation strategies to skill-based games with monetisation models that avoid loot box economy and focus on direct payment/subscription methods.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I can see a continued reduction to loot box mechanics in mobile games and the rise of cloud gaming.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

The market has matured significantly while the barrier of entry into the field has gone up. You must have a well thought out monetisation and marketing plan if you want your game to even be visible by players.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

The interactions with fellow industry people. It’s always nice to communicate with developers and industry experts from around the world.

