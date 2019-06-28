PGC Hong Kong: Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung on the importance of NFTs

Robby is currently the president of the University of Chicago Alumni Club, as well as an investor and advisor for a number of technology startup companies.

Robby is an entrepreneur, investor, advisor and seasoned executive who has helped bring a number of startups to the next level in China, Hong Kong, and the US. At Animoca Robby heads up all strategic partnerships and alliances, helping the company expand its global footprint.

Today we're speaking to Hong Kong-based mobile game developer Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung, ahead of his panel appearance speaking on the values of NFTs.

Yung co-founded and acted as the chief financial officer of venture-backed Chinese television and outdoor media holding company Redgate Media, before going on to co-found the Hong Kong magazine firm One Media Group.

Prior to that, he was the founder and CEO of venture-backed web development One Studio as well as Chinese television advertising sales firm OSMedia.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Robby Yung: We develop and publish games primarily on mobile and have a broad range of investments and partnerships in blockchain gaming and artificial intelligence as we look to stay at the leading edge of what's next in mobile entertainment.

What does your role entail?

A little bit of everything, but primarily looking at the mergers and acquisitions on top of the investments and corporate development made by the firm.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Video games are really the defining software application of mobile (not voice). Just the way that news stimulated the creation of television - entertainment was what brought it into everyone's homes.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

You have to figure out what you're good at and where your passion lies. Often those two circles overlap and hopefully you can find a company that fits those particular skill sets and interests.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

I think mobile gaming is undergoing a bit of a transformation now, as free-to-play is growing more slowly and new business models, like true digital ownership and subscription are starting to take root.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Three particular trends: Blockchain, NFTs and esports

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

The fundamentals are still the same, only distribution and monetisation continue to evolve. That said, there's never been a better time to be involved in gaming, whether on the consumer or development side.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I think this will be the first big blockchain gaming event in Asia - definitely the most international one - and that means a lot for this burgeoning industry.

