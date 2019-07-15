Special thank you to the sponsors for this week’s Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

Hosting a two day B2B games industry conference is no easy task, especially when it is your first outing to a new region. So, we’re proud and grateful to have some of the finest companies backing Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.

Since they’re joining us at the Cyberport venue co-organised by Animoca Brands, and part of the Digital Leadership Entertainment Forum for two days of nonstop networking, pitching, showcasing, seminars and fringe events, we’d like to give them a special shout out to these great firms that help make the magic happen.

Who knows? You could even meet up with them at the show this week through our free unlimited meeting scheduler or at our legendary Global Connects Party.

Platinum sponsors

Left to right: Animoca Brands, Cyberport

Animoca Brands

Multiple Animoca Brands titles leverage internationally recognized intellectual properties such as Thomas & Friends, Masters of the Universe, Beast Quest, MasterChef, Garfield, Doraemon, Ben 10, and Astro Boy, all fully licensed by their respective IP owners. Additionally, Animoca Brands develops and publishes a broad range of original games, and also serves as global or regional publisher for select games developed by third parties. Most Animoca Brands games are free to play, generating revenue in two primary ways: when consumers pay for virtual items or services in the games; and when Animoca Brands sells in-game advertising across its network of hundreds of games.

Cyberport

Cyberport is an innovative digital community with 1,000 digital tech companies. It is managed by Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, which is wholly owned by the Hong Kong SAR Government. With the vision to become a main force in developing the digital tech industry as a key economic driver of Hong Kong, Cyberport is committed to nurturing youth, start-ups and entrepreneurs to grow in the digital industry by connecting them to strategic partners and investors, driving collaboration with local and international business partners to create new opportunities, and accelerating digital adoption amongst corporates and SME. Cyberport focuses on building key clusters of digital technology, namely FinTech, eCommerce, IoT/Wearables and Big Data/AI to foster the development of Hong Kong into a “Smart City”. With a committed team of professionals providing all rounded value added services to support our digital community and an array of state-of-the-art tech facilities, Cyberport is the flagship for Hong Kong’s digital tech industry.

Gold sponsors

Left to right: Xsolla, Lab Cave, App Annie

Xsolla

Xsolla delivers a comprehensive suite of tools and services that make it easy to launch and monetise games and products globally. Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla product suite caters to businesses from indie to enterprise, with: Pay Station and its #1 Anti-fraud solution, Partner Network, Site Builder, Store, Login, and Launcher. These Xsolla tools work seamlessly to eliminate the friction in distribution, promotion, sales and payments so developers, publishers, and platform partners can increase their audience, sales and revenue. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Ubisoft, Epic Games, and PUBG Corporation. For more information, visit www.xsolla.com.

Lab Cave

Lab Cave is a Mobile Growth Company that provides App Store Optimization (ASO) and Mediation services for mobile Apps and Games. Part of Fibonad Group (the largest Spanish digital advertising group offering Branding, Performance and Publishing services), Lab Cave has achieved more than 200 million organic downloads without running any paid acquisitions campaign.

App Annie

Are you investing enough in your mobile strategy? Consumers love their apps. They spend 3 hours a day in apps and use 40 different apps each month. Last year, consumers spent $101 billion in app store purchases. Apps are changing business as we know it. App Annie delivers the most trusted app data and actionable insights for your business to succeed in mobile through the only data platform supporting the entire app lifecycle. Combined with unparalleled service and support, we help our customers create winning mobile strategies that differentiate them from competitors.

Bronze sponsors

L-R: UPLTV, Genvid, Joypac, Minimob, iMoney, Cocos-BCX, Matic Network

UPLTV

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Shanghai, UPLTV has nine additional offices worldwide. The UPLTV mediation gives publishers direct access to the top global ad networks for apps’ monetization. With advanced algorithms and bidding technology, UPLTV is able to optimize ad mechanism and therefore increase ad revenue by at least 20%. UPLTV has also developed Adsforce, an ad performance analytics tool which is cost-effective and real-time. Besides, as Facebook authorized China reseller, UPLTV can help games reach out to Facebook’s 2 billion users worldwide.

Genvid

Genvid Technologies has created the world’s first Interactive Streaming Engine that enables game developers to create new monetisable streaming content on the most popular streaming platforms. With Genvid, developers can expand their directly addressable audience from players to viewers of their game.

Joypac

JoyPac is a western based mobile games publisher specialising in the rapidly growing Asian hypercasual market. We focus on bringing the best ad-driven game experiences to China. With senior teams in Copenhagen and Beijing, we’re made up of talented developers, publishers, analysts and UA experts solely focused on building the best bridge from West to East. Our goal is to bring joyful mobile game experiences to the millions of players in APAC.

Minimob

A solid user acquisition strategy is an essential component for any advertiser. Imagine having a tool that allows you to boost your volumes with zero cost per install, while acquiring quality users at scale. Whether self-served or managed, our platform offers a full stack mobile advertising tool that delivers and enhances your branding or performance campaign results in real time.

iMoney

ASOIMONEY Ltd founded in 2014, which is the largest App Store Optimization（ASO） service provider in China. IMONEY focus on mobile application promotion, ASO service experience and taking control of the effect and operating traffic to the top 1 in the industry. We’ve been provided app promotion and operation services for thousands of app products. In addition, we’ve helped them to carry out continuous brand exposure and high-quality effect conversion. IMONEY platform have best public praise in China with the best reputation in the industry as well as the first App Store ASO platform in the United States. Everyday the IMONEY platform delivers 500+ Chinese products with daily budgets $800,000+ and overseas products 50+ with daily budgets $20,000+.

Cocos-BCX

The platform for the next generation of digital game economy Cocos-BCX' , fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users.

Matic Network

Matic Network is a Layer 2 scaling solution that achieves scale by utilising sidechains for off-chain computation, while ensuring asset security using the Plasma framework and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators.

Category sponsors

Lanyards: Bluzelle

Track sponsors

West Meets East: JoyPac

Blockchain Basics: Matic Network

Blockchain Economies: Matic Network

Gamemaker Sessions: Matic Network

Fundraising: Matic Network

Link to the future: Matic Network

Taking Blockchain Mainstream: Matic Network

Associate sponsors

Left to right: Upland, Bluzelle, Cocos2d

Thank you all - we couldn’t do it without you!

About Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

Part of an international series of B2B events for the games industry, Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong will attract 500 delegates from all around the world, not only Asia, but America and Europe too.

As well as a total of 15 conference tracks across the two industry events, there will be a dedicated expo space for indie developers showcasing their games, Big Indie Pitch, investor matchmaking, Speedmatch sessions, and of course, the notorious Global Connects Party.

Not attending Connects Hong Kong

Why not? Come and be a part of something special this week. There’s still time to book your tickets!