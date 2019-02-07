Job News

Iron Man and Spider-Man writers join Summoners War TV series

By , Staff Writer

Two new writers have been tapped for the upcoming animated TV series adaptation of popular mobile RPG Summoners War.

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, Chris “Doc” Wyatt and Kevin Burke will serve as both writers and producers for the show. Each are known for their work on different animated series with Wyatt producing for the likes of Iron Man: Armored Adventures and Burke writing for numerous Spider-Man interpretations.

Companies behind the project include South Korean developers Com2us, Wind Sun Sky Entertainment and Skybound North helmed by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

Summon The Walking Dead

Kirkman’s Skybound studio partnered with Com2us in 2017 to help bring the Summoner Wars series to life. Skybound co-founder David Alpert will also work alongside Kirkman to oversee the development.

The firm has enlisted the help of Catherine Winder, who previously worked on Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

In Summoners Wars players assume the role of a summoner who must acquire various monsters to fight in turn-based combat. The game has earned over $1.3 billion across the App Store and Google Play since launching in 2014.


Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

