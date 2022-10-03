NetEase hires Jonathan Morin as creative director

NetEase is strengthening its team with a new addition to the Montréal office. Jonathan Morin is set to take up the position of creative director at the studio bringing in over 24 years of games industry experience. Morin is previously known for working at Ubisoft on titles such as the critically acclaimed Watch Dogs franchise Far Cry and other triple-A titles.

NetEase Montréal previously hired another ex-Ubisoft employee, Emile Liang to take up the position of Lead Producer. With these experienced additions, NetEase will be aiming at the development of triple-A titles. Morin will also help to lead the team in creating new IP and furthering the goals of NetEase to become one of the biggest video game publishers in the world. The Montréal office was originally established back in 2019 and is now taking full advantage of this thriving video games development location.

New adventures

Morin commented on the new position saying “I am excited to announce my new adventure as Creative Director at NetEase Games Montréal. I am privileged to join a passionate and talented new team to create our own IP. This is the beginning of something special for me and I cannot wait to say more”.

This latest addition is among a series of industry activities from NetEase. Furthering its expansion from China, the company recently opened a studio based in Austin which is their first in the United States. Another first came with the acquisition of French game developer Quantic Dream which marks the company's first Europe based studio. Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi also joined the company founding the fully owned subsidiary studio Nagoshi, and in Japan CapCom's Hiroyukia Kobayashi left the studio to join NetEase.

NetEase features in our current top 50 game makers list and recent rumours after a series of patent releases also hint that as majority owners of Bungie, NetEase could be looking to collaborate on bringing Destiny to mobile.