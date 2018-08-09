News

One week left for International Mobile Gaming Awards Southeast Asia submissions

By , Senior Editor

There is less than one week left to submit your entries for the International Mobile Gaming Awards Southeast Asia.

The competition celebrates games, developers and publishers working in mobile and virtual reality throughout the region.

Various awards are up for grabs, including Excellent in Art, Best Multiplayer Game, Best Quickplay Game, Excellence in Gameplay, Excellence in Storytelling, the People’s Choice Award and the Grand Prix, as well as other accolades.

Not long left

An online jury will play through all submitted entries to decide on finalists, at which point a jury of regional gaming experts will select their winners.

Awarded games will then automatically be entered into the 14th IMGA Global edition in San Francisco.

The deadline for entries to the IMGA SEA is August 15th.

The nominees will be revealed on September 17th 2018 and the awards ceremony will take place in Manila, Philippines on October 25th.

For further details and to submit your game, visit the IMGA website.


Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

