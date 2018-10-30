The 3rd International Mobile Game Awards SEA names its winners

The 3rd International Mobile Game Awards in South-East Asia has named its lineup of award winners and honourable mentions.

IMGA SEA celebrates upcoming and established developers, publishers and games in mobile and VR within the region.

Award winners were selected by first an online jury, then a panel of regional gaming experts. These winners will now be entered into the 14th IMGA Global edition in San Francisco.

“We were inspired by the massive improvement in production quality from what we’ve seen in years past,” said the jury in a joint statement. "Developers in Southeast Asia are producing games that are more than capable of competing on the world stage."

Top dogs… and hamsters

For the second time in IMGA history, no game was named Grand Prix winner. The jury stated that no single game rose above the high-quality pack enough to be named the overall best title.

Muse Games’ Hamsterdam walked away with the most awards, taking both Excellence in Gameplay and Best Technical Achievement.

The People’s Choice Award went to goGame’s Dragon Project, while the Jury’s Honorable mention went to Marcin Majchrzak’s platformer Tales of Abbie.

A full list of winners and nominees can be found at the IMGA SEA site here.