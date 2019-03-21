GDC 2019: International Mobile Gaming Awards winners revealed

The winners for the International Mobile Gaming Awards 2019 have been revealed, with interactive story Florence claiming the top prize of the occasion.
Florence, from Australian studio Mountains had a strong night not only taking home the Grand Prix award but also taking home Best Meaningful Play and Excellence in storytelling.
Other big winners include Little Fox’s Valleys Between which snagged two awards - Best Feel Good Game and Best VR Game - as well as Flippin Filip that won the Jury’s Honorable Mention.
The IMGAs were picked from a shortlist of 153 nominees with a jury selecting 15 overall winners, while the 16th winner was chosen from the public. In total 800 submissions were made when nominations began.
Thousands of votes
Thousands of votes were cast for the People’s Choice Award with Russian developer Mytona coming out on top for Cooking Diary Restaurant Game.
"I'd like to thank our jury, for all their hard work," said IMGA founder Maarten Noyons.
"The 250 jury members who gave their scores online, working through the 800 submissions and the 15 jury members who gathered in Helsinki this February to judge the 153 preselected games."
You can see the full list of winners below.
Excellence in Visual Art and Design
Chucel - Amanita Design
Best Multiplayer Game
Brawl Stars - Supercell
Best Quickplay Game
Oddman - Set Snail
Guilty Pleasure
Bacon - The Game - Kamibox
Best Meaningful Play
Florence - Mountains
Excellence in Gameplay
Bring You Home - Alike Studio
Excellence in Storytelling
Florence - Mountains
Best Technical Achievement
Asphalt 9: Legends - Gameloft
Best Upcoming Games
Agatha Knife - Mango Protocol
Excellence in Innovation
Gladiabots - GFX47
Excellence in Audio
Eloh - Broken Rules
Best Feel Good Game
Valleys Between - Little Lost Fox
Best VR Game
Valleys Between - Little Lost Fox
People’s Choice Award
Cooking Diary Restaurant Game - Mytona
Jury’s Honorable Mention
Flippin Filip - Deedema
Grand Prix
Florence - Mountains
Pocket Gamer hosted its own set of awards in January, with Fortnite from Epic Games winning Game of the Year while Florence took home Best Storytelling.
Check out our GDC coverage throughout the week right here
