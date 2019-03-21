GDC 2019: International Mobile Gaming Awards winners revealed

The winners for the International Mobile Gaming Awards 2019 have been revealed, with interactive story Florence claiming the top prize of the occasion.

Florence, from Australian studio Mountains had a strong night not only taking home the Grand Prix award but also taking home Best Meaningful Play and Excellence in storytelling.

Other big winners include Little Fox’s Valleys Between which snagged two awards - Best Feel Good Game and Best VR Game - as well as Flippin Filip that won the Jury’s Honorable Mention.

The IMGAs were picked from a shortlist of 153 nominees with a jury selecting 15 overall winners, while the 16th winner was chosen from the public. In total 800 submissions were made when nominations began.

Thousands of votes

Thousands of votes were cast for the People’s Choice Award with Russian developer Mytona coming out on top for Cooking Diary Restaurant Game.

"I'd like to thank our jury, for all their hard work," said IMGA founder Maarten Noyons.

"The 250 jury members who gave their scores online, working through the 800 submissions and the 15 jury members who gathered in Helsinki this February to judge the 153 preselected games."

You can see the full list of winners below.

Excellence in Visual Art and Design

Chucel - Amanita Design

Best Multiplayer Game

Brawl Stars - Supercell

Best Quickplay Game

Oddman - Set Snail

Guilty Pleasure

Bacon - The Game - Kamibox

Best Meaningful Play

Florence - Mountains

Excellence in Gameplay

Bring You Home - Alike Studio

Excellence in Storytelling

Florence - Mountains

Best Technical Achievement

Asphalt 9: Legends - Gameloft

Best Upcoming Games

Agatha Knife - Mango Protocol

Excellence in Innovation

Gladiabots - GFX47

Excellence in Audio

Eloh - Broken Rules

Best Feel Good Game

Valleys Between - Little Lost Fox

Best VR Game

Valleys Between - Little Lost Fox

People’s Choice Award

Cooking Diary Restaurant Game - Mytona

Jury’s Honorable Mention

Flippin Filip - Deedema

Grand Prix

Florence - Mountains

Pocket Gamer hosted its own set of awards in January, with Fortnite from Epic Games winning Game of the Year while Florence took home Best Storytelling.

