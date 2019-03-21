GDC 2019: Florence takes Best Mobile Game at GDC Awards

The Game Developers Choice Awards 2019 have taken place with Mountains’ Florence winning Best Mobile Game.
The romantic storytelling title from Mountains had a night to remember picking up the award for Best Debut, before going on to win multiple awards at the IMGAs that the same night.
Nintendo walked away with the Innovation Award for its work on Nintendo Labo, while Sony Santa Monica’s God of War won Game of the Year.
Indie studio Beat Games picked up multiple awards for Beat Saber claiming Best VR/AR Game on top the Audience Award.
Lifetime Achievement
Former creative director at Naughty Dog, Amy Hennig received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to the games industry.
Held in San Francisco, California, the 19th annual GDC Awards was voted by members of the industry and was hosted by Double Fine’s Tim Schafer.
You can see the full list of winners below.
Best Audio
Celeste - Matt Makes Games
Best Debut
Florence - Mountains
Best Design
Into the Breach - Subset Games
Best Mobile Game
Florence - Mountains
Innovation Award
Nintendo Labo - Nintendo
Best Narrative
Return of the Obra Dinn - Lucas Pope
Best Technology
Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rockstar
Best Visual Art
Gris - Nomada Studio
Best VR/AR Game
Beat Saber - Beat Games
Audience Award
Beat Saber - Beat Games
Game of the Year
God of War - Sony Santa Monica
Pioneer Award
Rieko Kodama
Lifetime Achievement Award
Amy Hennig
We recently spoke with Florence composer Kevin Penkin on how to get a job creating music for games.
Check out our GDC coverage throughout the week right here
