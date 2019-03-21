GDC 2019: Florence takes Best Mobile Game at GDC Awards

The Game Developers Choice Awards 2019 have taken place with Mountains’ Florence winning Best Mobile Game.

The romantic storytelling title from Mountains had a night to remember picking up the award for Best Debut, before going on to win multiple awards at the IMGAs that the same night.

Nintendo walked away with the Innovation Award for its work on Nintendo Labo, while Sony Santa Monica’s God of War won Game of the Year.

Indie studio Beat Games picked up multiple awards for Beat Saber claiming Best VR/AR Game on top the Audience Award.

Lifetime Achievement

Former creative director at Naughty Dog, Amy Hennig received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to the games industry.

Held in San Francisco, California, the 19th annual GDC Awards was voted by members of the industry and was hosted by Double Fine’s Tim Schafer.

You can see the full list of winners below.

Best Audio

Celeste - Matt Makes Games

Best Debut

Florence - Mountains

Best Design

Into the Breach - Subset Games

Best Mobile Game

Florence - Mountains

Innovation Award

Nintendo Labo - Nintendo

Best Narrative

Return of the Obra Dinn - Lucas Pope

Best Technology

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rockstar

Best Visual Art

Gris - Nomada Studio

Best VR/AR Game

Beat Saber - Beat Games

Audience Award

Beat Saber - Beat Games

Game of the Year

God of War - Sony Santa Monica

Pioneer Award

Rieko Kodama

Lifetime Achievement Award

Amy Hennig

We recently spoke with Florence composer Kevin Penkin on how to get a job creating music for games.

