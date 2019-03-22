News

Facebook updates mobile app to include dedicated games tab

Facebook updates mobile app to include dedicated games tab
By , Staff Writer

Facebook has begun rolling out a new dedicated games tab to its mobile app.

Once the update hits, the new Facebook Gaming tab will be found in the main navigation bar on the central home. The redesign is part of a bigger overhaul to personalise the hub menu to help discoverability.

Along with playing games, users can watch videos related to the genre as well as connect to specific game groups with people that share similar interests.

800 million downloads

In Q4 2018, Facebook received more than 800 million downloads making the firm the top mobile app publisher for those three months. This latest move suggests that the company is looking to capitalise from this number and take its games section more seriously going forward.

The Facebook Gaming tab has started to roll out to a small set of users globally, however will expand to the masses over the coming months.

Recently it was reported that Facebook was considering buying Unity game engine to help drive its VR and AR business.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

News Jan 25th, 2019

Facebook set to integrate Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram apps

News Jun 6th, 2016

Blizzard integrates Facebook Login into Hearthstone, World of Warcraft and more

as News Feb 18th, 2019

Facebook top apps publisher for mobile downloads in Q4 2018

News Feb 15th, 2019

Report: Facebook wanted to buy Unity game engine to drive VR and AR business

Feature Feb 6th, 2019

Roundtable: Discussing the mobile games market's big 2019 trends in hyper-casual, hybrid monetisation models and midcore's future

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies