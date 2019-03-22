Facebook updates mobile app to include dedicated games tab

Facebook has begun rolling out a new dedicated games tab to its mobile app.

Once the update hits, the new Facebook Gaming tab will be found in the main navigation bar on the central home. The redesign is part of a bigger overhaul to personalise the hub menu to help discoverability.

Along with playing games, users can watch videos related to the genre as well as connect to specific game groups with people that share similar interests.

800 million downloads

In Q4 2018, Facebook received more than 800 million downloads making the firm the top mobile app publisher for those three months. This latest move suggests that the company is looking to capitalise from this number and take its games section more seriously going forward.

The Facebook Gaming tab has started to roll out to a small set of users globally, however will expand to the masses over the coming months.

Recently it was reported that Facebook was considering buying Unity game engine to help drive its VR and AR business.