News

Report: Facebook wanted to buy Unity game engine to drive VR and AR business

Report: Facebook wanted to buy Unity game engine to drive VR and AR business
By , Senior Editor

Facebook considered buying game engine maker Unity Technologies back in 2015, according to claims made in a new book.

Called ‘The History of the Future’ by Blake Harris, the book tells the story of how virtual reality firm Oculus was founded and how the company, Facebook and the broader VR sector have evolved the technology into a multi-billion dollar industry.

Signalling support

As reported by TechCrunch, an email allegedly from Mark Zuckerberg in June 22nd 2015 to then Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and other execs reveals his interest in acquiring Unity.

This was just a year after Facebook had bought Oculus for $3 billion (at the time widely reported as $2bn).

It should be noted that Harris worked closely with Facebook’s PR team on the book and this particular email was said to have been obtained by him from access the had to more than 25,000 documents from the company.

One of Facebook’s key goals, according to the letter, was to build VR and AR as “the next major computing platform after mobile in about 10 years”.

Zuckerberg noted that Facebook was “vulnerable” on mobile to Apple and Google due to their dominating positions and wanted to ensure Facebook is positioned as a leader for what comes next.

Increasing investment in AR and VR tech was seen as a way of speeding up this process and increasing the likelihood the Facebook would indeed become a major player in this space.

Zuckerberg said to grow its influencer, Facebook would need to make major investments in apps, platform services, development / graphics and AR, rather than simply build everything it needs from scratch. That’s where the idea of buying Unity came in.

The next computing platform

He noted that by buying Unity and investing billions into it, the game engine could help it integrate the software and hardware components of its VR and AR ecosystem. With Unity development support, it might also encourage other engine makers such as Unreal to support its tech for their own customers too.

“Going back to the question of whether it is worth investing billions of dollars into Unity and other core technology over the next decade, the most difficult aspect to evaluate is that we cannot definitively say that if we do X, we will succeed,” read the email allegedly from Zuckerberg.

“There are many major pieces of this ecosystem to assemble and many different ways we could be hobbled. All we know is that this improves our chances to build something great.

“Given the overall opportunity of strengthening our position in the next major wave of computing, I think it’s a clear call to do everything we can to increase our chances.

“A few billion dollars is expensive, but we can afford it. We’ve built our business so we can build even greater things for the world, and this is one of the greatest things I can imagine us building for the future.”

Despite support of the deal at the time, Facebook’s acquisition of Unity never came to fruition. In recent years, Unity has gone on to raise nearly $600 million in funding and is reportedly eyeing up a 2020 initial public offering.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Aug 9th, 2018

Facebook Messenger gets augmented reality games

News May 1st, 2018

Facebook wants to make virtual reality more accessible with $199 Oculus Go launch

News Jan 22nd, 2018

Peter Vesterbacka and David Helgason discuss the future of the games industry

Comment & Opinion Oct 16th, 2017

Is it price or vision that limits VR’s reach?

News Jan 30th, 2017

Facebook taps ex-Xiaomi VP to head up Oculus

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies