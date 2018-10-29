News

India Game Developers Conference 2018 reveals its first wave of speakers

India Game Developers Conference 2018 reveals its first wave of speakers
By , Staff Writer

The India Game Developers Conference has unveiled the first five speakers for its 2018 event.

This initial lineup features names from across a range of industry positions talking insider knowledge, store insights, freemium masterclasses and agile design among others.

The full list of confirmed speakers so far includes Zynga’s Dhimant Vyas, Avalanche Studios’ Francesco Antolini, Geogrify’s Kate Edwards, Tabtale’s Keren Berger and Activision, SCEE, Ubisoft and DICE veteran Pascal Luban.

Conference call

IGDC 2018 take place from December 4th to 5th at the HICC in Hyderabad, India, and features a floor showcasing Indian games and developers.

The IGDC Awards 2018 will be held during the event, to shine a spotlight on achievements in Indian games development and encourage original innovative IP development in the country.

“We are excited to announce the first wave of speakers for IGDC 2018, that features a mix of some of the best regional and international speakers,” said IGDC convenor Rajesh Rao.

“With a lineup of speakers across eight tracks, panels, super-pitches, tutorials and more, the 10th edition of the IGDC will be our biggest and best yet.”


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Nov 1st, 2017

Nukebox and King lead NASSCOM Game Developer Conference 2017 full speaker line-up

Feature Nov 15th, 2017

How has the Indian mobile games market progressed in 2017?

News Aug 31st, 2017

Indian developer Nukebox Studios generates $500k revenue in 45 days from new game Food Truck Chef

Feature Dec 16th, 2016

The state of play for mobile games in India in 2016

Interview Nov 17th, 2016

The story behind India’s first games company and the industry’s rapid rise

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.