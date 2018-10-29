India Game Developers Conference 2018 reveals its first wave of speakers

Rajesh founded India’s first games company, Dhruva Interactive, in 1997 and is acknowledged as a pioneer of the games industry in India. Dhruva, now in its 17th year of business, is India’s leading games company providing game development and content production services to the global video games industry, with 300 people spread across console, social, and mobile segments.

The India Game Developers Conference has unveiled the first five speakers for its 2018 event.

This initial lineup features names from across a range of industry positions talking insider knowledge, store insights, freemium masterclasses and agile design among others.

The full list of confirmed speakers so far includes Zynga’s Dhimant Vyas, Avalanche Studios’ Francesco Antolini, Geogrify’s Kate Edwards, Tabtale’s Keren Berger and Activision, SCEE, Ubisoft and DICE veteran Pascal Luban.

Conference call

IGDC 2018 take place from December 4th to 5th at the HICC in Hyderabad, India, and features a floor showcasing Indian games and developers.

The IGDC Awards 2018 will be held during the event, to shine a spotlight on achievements in Indian games development and encourage original innovative IP development in the country.

“We are excited to announce the first wave of speakers for IGDC 2018, that features a mix of some of the best regional and international speakers,” said IGDC convenor Rajesh Rao.

“With a lineup of speakers across eight tracks, panels, super-pitches, tutorials and more, the 10th edition of the IGDC will be our biggest and best yet.”