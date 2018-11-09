News

Global Top Round names the 10 games and studios chosen for this year’s accelerator

By , Staff Writer

The Global Top Round accelerator programme has unveiled its top ten studios to receive ongoing support and funding.

Applications for this year’s $300,000 scheme opened up this Summer for indie studios between one to 10 staff strong.

20 studios from 14 countries were chosen by GTR to travel to a three-day conference in Kuala Lumpur, where they pitched and demonstrated their games on site.

The final list is shown below in no particular order:

1. Guards, Mirum Studio
2. Dog Fighter: WW2, IBONG Studios
3. AVARIAvs, Juncture Media
4. Peterson Case, Quarter Circle games
5. ABOVE, Mighty Moth Games
6. Girl in the BL, Storytaco
7. Echoes of Orion, TeePee Studios
8. Exactamundo, Tumblecrate
9. Robot4Z, ThreeArtMedia
10. The Hatching, Sabre Games

These 10 were selected through votes cast by conference attendees, comprised of partners, sponsors and developers.

These studios will all receive $40,000 in investment from GTR, with an additional $60,000 available for those showing progression over the first six to nine months.

At the end of the program, GTR will potentially invest another $200,000 in teams that show particular promise.


