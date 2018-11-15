News

Tencent’s mobile revenues remain steady in Q3 despite China’s freeze on games licenses

Tencent’s mobile revenues remain steady in Q3 despite China’s freeze on games licenses
By , Staff Writer

Tencent's revenue intake from mobile games grew seven per cent year-on-year to $2.8 billion for the three months ending September 30 2018, despite a freeze from the Chinese government on game licenses.

The increase was supported by 10 new titles released during the quarter that included Free Fantasy Online Mobile, MT4 and Saint Seiya.

On top of that, Honour of Kings (Arena of Valor) was singled out for continued success due to positive seasonality and new avatar personalisation items.

PUBG Mobile was also given the nod for its international performance, with data from App Annie citing that it was the second most popular mobile game globally, excluding China, by MAU.

While popular in China, it's unable to monetise there currently due to the block on game licences - in this case specifically affecting monetisation.

Fighting the freeze

Tencent’s games unit saw decreases overall, however, with revenue decreasing four per cent year-on-year to $3.7 billion for the period.

The Shenzen-based company attributed the decline to the performance of its selection of PC games, which fell 15 per cent year-on-year to $1.7 billion. 

According to Tencent, the decline was due to user’s migration to mobile games and “the high base in the same quarter last year".

Overall, the Chinese behemoth saw a 24 per cent revenue increase year-on-year to $11.7 billion. Profits, meanwhile, grew 30 per cent profit year-on-year to $3 billion.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Iain is a freelance writer based in Scotland with a penchant for indies and all things Nintendo. Alongside PocketGamer.Biz, he has also appeared in Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, PCGamesN and VG24/7.

Related Articles

News Nov 15th, 2017

Tencent mobile revenues grew 84% to $2.75 billion in Q3

News Aug 16th, 2017

Tencent revenues grow to $8.56 billion as mobile games sales beat PC for the first time

News May 18th, 2017

Honor of Kings powers Tencent game revenues to $3.3 billion in Q1 2017

News May 16th, 2018

Tencent’s mobile games revenue up 68% to $3.4 billion in Q1 2018

News May 14th, 2018

Tencent up against worst margins ever as value drops $78 billion

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.