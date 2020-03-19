Tencent revenue grows 21% year-over-year to $54.1 billion

Chinese giant Tencent has revealed that its total revenue for 2019 came in at ¥377 billion ($54.1 billion), an increase of 21 per cent year-over-year.

This information was revealed via Tencent's financial results for the three months and full-year ended December 31st, 2019.

Total revenue for Q4 2019 equalled ¥105.7 billion ($15.2 billion), representing a rise of 25 per cent over the same period in 2018.

Total profit for the year arrived at ¥94.4 billion ($13.6 billion), showing an increase of 22 per cent year-over-year. For the final quarter of 2019, Tencent's profit grew by 29 per cent year-over-year to ¥25.5 billion ($3.65 billion).

Tencent's continued growth has originated from the likes of PUBG: Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile, with the latter achieving the best launch for a mobile game over a quarter since Pokemon GO.

COD and PUBG

"During 2019, we reinforced our leadership in Consumer Internet and extended our presence in Industrial Internet, while sustaining healthy operating and financial metrics," said Tencent CEO and chairman Ma Huateng.

"Our communication and social platforms became increasingly vibrant as our Weixin ecosystem better connected users with services. Our international game business broke through to a much larger audience with the success of titles such as PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile."

It should be noted that following the financial numbers posting, Tencent's stock dropped by 5.1 per cent.

We recently spoke to TiMi Studios international business director Vincent Gao and Call of Duty: Mobile game director Leo Yao regarding the shooter series arriving on mobile, as well as its Pokémon partnership and 2020 trends.

