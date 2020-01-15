Call of Duty: Mobile has best launch quarter for a mobile game since Pokemon GO

Call of Duty: Mobile has earned itself the best launch for a mobile game over a quarter since Pokemon GO.

According to Sensor Tower, the shooter accumulated over 180 million downloads in Q4 2019, making this the best quarter for any mobile game since the launch of Pokemon Go back in Q3 2016.

Those downloads numbers were split with approximately 100 million arriving from the Google Play store and 80 million originating via the App Store.

Call of Duty: Mobile was installed 148 million times during its first month, making the game the second largest launch of any mobile game ever.

Hypercasual rise

Sand Balls from SayGames placed second for downloads at just under 100 million, confirming the continued rise of the hypercasual genre.

Across the quarter, mobile games remained highly competitive with no publisher possessing more than three games among the top 20 titles. Lion Studios, Playrix and Amanotes were the only companies to have multiple games on the list.

Call of Duty: Mobile has been popular with both critics and fans, with the game taking home Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2019.

The shooter is also nominated for Portable Game of the Year at the DICE Awards 2020 alongside the likes of What the Golf?, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Sky: Children of the Light and Grindstone.