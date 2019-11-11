Call of Duty: Mobile racks up almost $60 million in launch month

Call of Duty: Mobile was downloaded 148 million times during its first month, making the game the second largest launch of any mobile game ever.

The Tencent-developed title also brought in revenue of close to $60 million, with player spending surpassing $3 million at its peak on October 5th, 2019.

The US led spending for the month at $23 million or 16 per cent of the overall figure with Japan accounting for $7 million.

Nearly five million downloads were accumulated across both the App Store and Google Play, with 24 million installs occurring within the game’s first 24 hours.

Again, the US topped the figures at 16 per cent or 24 million of all downloads.

The free-to-play shooter already became the fastest ever mobile game to reach 100 million downloads, beating out Nintendo’s Mario Kart Tour but has now taken best launch month away from the racer too.

However, the game failed to beat Niantic’s worldwide catch ‘em all, Pokemon Go for the most downloads ever during launch month.

Fort-who?

Not even Epic Games’ Fortnite could compete with Call of Duty, with the battle royale titan receiving less than four times the number of downloads at 35 million and less than half of its gross revenue at $27 million.

Downloads were split evenly between both the App Store and Google Play but it was iOS players that generated the larger amount of spending at 60 per cent.

PUBG Mobile recently fired to over $1 billion in lifetime sales, showing that the shooter genre has no signs of slowing down.