Among Us reigns supreme as the most downloaded game for December 2020

InnerSloth's mobile hit Among Us remained the most downloaded title as it took the top spot for December 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

Last month, the social deduction title racked up 41.2 million installs, giving Among Us a strong end to an impressive year as it was the most downloaded mobile game of the year.

Moreover, the number of downloads was 36 times more than that of December 2019. Furthermore, the US and Brazil accounted for the most installs with 17.5 per cent and 9.3 per cent, respectively.

November 2020 proved to be a vital month for InnerSloth's game, as not only did Among Us surpass 200 million downloads, but it also hit 500 million monthly active users.

To top it off, Among Us managed to snag the Mobile Game of the Year accolade at The Game Awards 2020.

Top five

Meanwhile, the second most downloaded game last month was Join Clash 3D by Supersonic. The title managed to pick up 29 million installs, with 39.7 per cent of installs coming from India.

In third place is Say Games' Sushi Roll 3D, followed by two Voodoo titles, Roof Rails and Shortcut Run sat at No.4 and No.5, respectively.

Overall, the French mobile games developer and publisher picked up two billion downloads across its entire portfolio in 2020.

Wild one

While it may not have cracked the top 10 overall, Riot Games' League of Legends: Wild Rift did manage to sneak onto the App Store chart.

Having released at the tail end of last year, and being confirmed for iOS devices in October, Wild Rift managed to pick up 3.6 billion downloads in December 2020.

Moreover, the mobile MOBA has proven to be most popular in Vietnam, Turkey and Taiwan.

At PocketGamer.biz, we enjoyed League of Legends: Wild Rift so much that we gave it Mobile Game of the Week.

On duty

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Mobile may not have cracked the top five, but it did secure the No.7 spot overall after experiencing its best months for downloads since November 2019.

Over the Christmas period, the mobile shooter managed to generate 16.6 million installs, which was undoubtedly helped by its successful launch in China. In fact, 58.5 per cent of the downloads came from the Chinese App Store.

Within its first week of launch in China, Call of Duty: Mobile grossed $14 million in revenue.

Overall, Activision's mobile shooter has picked up 300 million downloads as of October 2020.