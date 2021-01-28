News

Mobile users generated 143 billion app installs last year

Mobile users generated 143 billion app installs last year
By , Staff Writer

There were 143 billion mobile app downloads worldwide in 2020, according to Sensor Tower stats.

The impressive number represents a growth rate of 23.8 per cent year-over-year. Moreover, business app downloads increased by a staggering 134 per cent.

Furthermore, for the first time ever, Google surpassed Facebook to become the top publisher.

When looking at apps specifically, TikTok proved to be the most popular as it picked up 987 million downloads in 2020, despite the troubles it faced from former US president Donald Trump.

It is not just the US that took issue with the Chinese short-form video app, as it was banned in Pakistan. However, this decision was later reversed.

Game time

Meanwhile, InnerSloth's Among Us was the top reigning mobile game for 2020 as it picked up 282 million downloads, after a surge in popularity over the summer. However, it's momentum has not stopped and the game continues to go from strength-to-strength.

Not only has the game accumulated plenty of downloads, but it also saw 500 million monthly active users in November 2020. Moreover, Among Us took home Mobile Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2020.

That success is seemingly following the social deduction game onto Nintendo Switch, as Among Us sold three million copies within its launch month.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jan 18th, 2021

Among Us reigns supreme as the most downloaded game for December 2020

News Dec 11th, 2020

Among Us picks up the most downloads in November

News Nov 9th, 2020

Among Us surpasses 200 million downloads

as Data & Research Jan 7th, 2021

Among Us clone 'Werewolf Among Us' accumulates 663k lifetime downloads, 100k in a single day

News Dec 10th, 2020

The Game Awards 2020 mobile nominees revenue and downloads revealed

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies