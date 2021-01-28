Mobile users generated 143 billion app installs last year

There were 143 billion mobile app downloads worldwide in 2020, according to Sensor Tower stats.

The impressive number represents a growth rate of 23.8 per cent year-over-year. Moreover, business app downloads increased by a staggering 134 per cent.

Furthermore, for the first time ever, Google surpassed Facebook to become the top publisher.

When looking at apps specifically, TikTok proved to be the most popular as it picked up 987 million downloads in 2020, despite the troubles it faced from former US president Donald Trump.

It is not just the US that took issue with the Chinese short-form video app, as it was banned in Pakistan. However, this decision was later reversed.

Game time

Meanwhile, InnerSloth's Among Us was the top reigning mobile game for 2020 as it picked up 282 million downloads, after a surge in popularity over the summer. However, it's momentum has not stopped and the game continues to go from strength-to-strength.

Not only has the game accumulated plenty of downloads, but it also saw 500 million monthly active users in November 2020. Moreover, Among Us took home Mobile Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2020.

That success is seemingly following the social deduction game onto Nintendo Switch, as Among Us sold three million copies within its launch month.