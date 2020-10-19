TikTok restored in Pakistan following ban

TikTok has been reinstated in Pakistan after it was banned for "immoral" and "indecent" content.

As confirmed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Twitter (below), the Chinese short-form video app has been restored after it promised to adhere to "societal norms" in Pakistan.

Following the ban earlier this month, TikTok management continued to meet with the PTA to find a solution.

"TikTok has assured moderating content in accordance with societal norms and the laws of Pakistan and ensured that users who are continuously involved in uploading unlawful content are blocked from the platform," said the PTA.

However, it remains unclear as to what the "indecent and immoral" content that caused the ban was.

Press Release: PTA has restored TikTok services with certain conditions. pic.twitter.com/Zt7bjAmdN4 — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) October 19, 2020

Continued tension

While TikTok may have resolved its issues in Pakistan, the ByteDance-owned app still faces problems in the US.

Despite being granted temporary protection from Trump and his administration, the appeal made by the US government in regards to banning TikTok has been sped up.

Should Trump's appeal go through, both Google and Apple will be unable to allow new downloads of TikTok through their respective storefronts which will effectively ban the app in the US.