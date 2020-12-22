Among Us hit 500 million monthly active users in November

InnerSloth's multiplayer hit Among Us boasted over half a billion monthly active users in November, according to SuperData.

As such, the game is reportedly the most popular game ever in terms of player numbers. Its growth is evident as the milestone has been hit following InnerSloth's title accumulating 295 million monthly active users in October.

However, given the game is free-to-play on mobile devices and only costs $5 on PC, its earnings are smaller.

When it comes to revenue, PC has proven to be the more lucrative platform for Among Us as it accounts for 64 per cent of total earnings. That is despite PC having a much smaller player base than mobile with just three per cent.

One of us

Not only did Among Us achieve new heights in monthly active users last month, but it also picked up the most mobile downloads. To top it off, the game surpassed 200 million downloads in November too.

Moreover, the dominance of the social deduction title became more evident after it picked up Mobile Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2020. Furthermore, players will be treated to a new map next year, offering new ways to fool fellow users.