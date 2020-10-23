News

Call of Duty: Mobile shoots its way through 300 million downloads

Call of Duty: Mobile shoots its way through 300 million downloads
By , Staff Writer

Call of Duty: Mobile has shot its way through 300 million downloads.

Activision Blizzard took to Twitter (below) to share news of the milestone. The first-person mobile shooter was released on October 1st 2019, meaning the game racked up 300 million downloads in just over a year.

The mobile adaptation of the popular shooter franchise was always going to prove popular, given it already had a wide player base through consoles and PC.

However, Call of Duty: Mobile proved to be a serious smartphone contender early on, as it accumulated 100 million downloads within one week of launch. In eight months, that number jumped to 250 million installs.

Shoot 'em up

Not only has the mobile FPS proven popular in terms of downloads, but it has also been lucrative for Activision.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the game was closing in on the $500 million revenue mark.

Furthermore, thanks to Activision's partnership with Tencent, Call of Duty: Mobile looks set to see even more success when it launches in China. If the 46 million pre-registers are anything to go by, the shooter will prove immensely popular when released in the country.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Oct 5th, 2020

Call of Duty: Mobile nears $500 million in revenue

as News Jan 15th, 2020

Call of Duty: Mobile has best launch quarter for a mobile game since Pokemon GO

News Nov 8th, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile blasts Activision to #3 on global download list

News Oct 9th, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile is the fastest ever mobile game to reach 100 million downloads

News Oct 4th, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile hits 35 million downloads, despite not being live in China (or Belgium)

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies