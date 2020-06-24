Call of Duty: Mobile shoots through 250 million downloads

Activision's Call of Duty: Mobile has exceeded 250 million downloads according to Sensor Tower.

The mobile-shooter has hit the milestone in just eight months having been released worldwide in October 2019. The install total is a combination of the versions run by Activision and by its international publishing partners.

What's more impressive is that Call of Duty: Mobile has achieved a higher download count than both Fortnite and PUBG Mobile in that same time frame, which generated 78 million and 236 million respectively. Within its launch week, Activision's title was installed approximately 100 million times.

Moreover, the game has proven to be most popular in the US, where 18 per cent of installs were generated, or rather 45 million downloads. India and Brazil are in second and third place respectively for the number of installs.

Show me the money

So far, Call of Duty: Mobile has grossed around $327 million through user spending worldwide. This is 78 per cent more than what PUBG Mobile earned in the same time period. To top it off, it made 83 per cent more than Epic's battle royale did through iOS in eight months.

In May, the shooter generated $53 million, the game's second-best month for revenue so far with a 62 per cent increase from January. In its launch month, the title brought in $55 million.

Yet again, the US has shown Call of Duty: Mobile the most love as it is responsible for $134 million, or 41 per cent of total earnings. Japan comes in at No.2 with Brazil just behind at No.3.