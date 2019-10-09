Call of Duty: Mobile the fastest ever mobile game to 100 million downloads

Call of Duty: Mobileis the most downloaded mobile game ever in its launch week.

That’s according to Sensor Tower, which estimates it’s been downloaded 100 million times from Google Play store and Apple App Store.

Notably, the game isn’t even available in most populous market China.

It also breaks the previous record which was held by Mario Kart Tour, which hit 90 million downloads in its launch week.

As for its top grossing performance, the game also appears to be performing well, hitting the top 10 charts in 45 countries, including the key US market.