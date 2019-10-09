News

Call of Duty: Mobile the fastest ever mobile game to 100 million downloads

Call of Duty: Mobile the fastest ever mobile game to 100 million downloads
By , Contributing Editor

Call of Duty: Mobileis the most downloaded mobile game ever in its launch week.

That’s according to Sensor Tower, which estimates it’s been downloaded 100 million times from Google Play store and Apple App Store.

Notably, the game isn’t even available in most populous market China.

It also breaks the previous record which was held by Mario Kart Tour, which hit 90 million downloads in its launch week.

As for its top grossing performance, the game also appears to be performing well, hitting the top 10 charts in 45 countries, including the key US market.


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Oct 4th, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile hits 35 million downloads, despite not being live in China (or Belgium)

1 as News Oct 2nd, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile hits 3 million downloads on launch day

News Sep 24th, 2019

Thanks to Vulkan, Call of Duty: Mobile will aim for 60 fps on Android

News Sep 18th, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile will launch on October 1st

4 as News Jun 10th, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile soft-launched in India and Australia

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies