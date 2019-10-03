News

Mario Kart Tour does 90 million downloads but monetisation lags

By

Following the news Mario Kart Tour did 20 million downloads on its launch day, estimates now suggest its first week has seen an impressive 90 million downloads.

Market intelligence outfit Sensor Tower reckons that was split 54 million on Android and 37 million on iOS.

The US has been the biggest market with 13 million downloads, followed by Japan.

In terms of revenue, the games is estimated to have made $13 million, although this figure is complicated as players who choose the $4.99 monthly subscription get the first two weeks free.

In comparison, Nintendo’s most successful mobile game Fire Emblem Heroes generated $28 million in its launch week for 8 million downloads.

And even the much maligned Super Mario Run generated $16 million from 13 million downloads in its first week.


Jon Jordan
