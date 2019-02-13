News

Fire Emblem Heroes has grossed over $500 million in two years

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo’s Fire Emblem Heroes has made over $500 million since launching in February 2017, according to Sensor Tower.

The strategy game passed the half a billion mark with 56 per cent ($280 million) of spending originating from Japan. The US placed second with 31 per cent ($155 million).

Pure gold 

Interestingly, Fire Emblem Heroes has grossed nearly 10 times as much as some of Nintendo’s arguably better known properties like Super Mario Run and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Dragalia Lost, developed by Cygames, was the last game to be released on mobile from Nintendo in September 2018. In five months the title has become the company’s second best grosser on mobile, earning an estimated $74 million. Draglia Lost is currently only available in five countries.

Despite that performance, Fire Emblem Heroes has still grossed twice as Nintendo’s other three releases combined.

Nintendo recently delayed the release of Mario Kart Tour to summer 2019 but revealed that Dr. Mario World would be arriving around the same time.

