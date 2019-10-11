Mario Kart Tour was the most downloaded mobile title in September

Nintendo’s Mario Kart Tour was the most downloaded mobile game in September 2019 according to Sensor Tower.

Closing in on 86.2 million downloads, the racer was most popular in the US and Brazil, with 15 per cent and 12 per cent of downloads respectively. The title topped both the App Store and Google Play charts.

Getting less than half the downloads of Nintendo’s title is SayGames' Sand Balls with 39.6 million downloads, which took second place in both charts. India was responsible for 12 per cent of downloads while 10 per cent of installs came from Brazil.

Fun Race 3D finished in eighth and third in Google Play and App Store Top Tens, though it claimed No.3 overall. Tencent sat in fourth with popular battle royale title PUBG Mobile. Closing the Top Five is Garena Free Fire by Garena, it didn’t chart on the App Store but took the No.5 spot on the Play Store.

Over half of the entries in the App Store chart were new, while the remaining three titles, PUBG Mobile, Fun Race 3D and Aquapark.io dropped to the bottom of the list.

Impressive growth

Despite finishing at No.8 overall, Gismart’s Cool Goal experienced the most growth. With an 85 per cent increase in downloads month-on-month, September saw installs increase from 8.1 million in August to 15 million.