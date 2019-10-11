News

Mario Kart Tour was the most downloaded mobile title in September

Mario Kart Tour was the most downloaded mobile title in September
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo’s Mario Kart Tour was the most downloaded mobile game in September 2019 according to Sensor Tower.

Closing in on 86.2 million downloads, the racer was most popular in the US and Brazil, with 15 per cent and 12 per cent of downloads respectively. The title topped both the App Store and Google Play charts.

Getting less than half the downloads of Nintendo’s title is SayGames' Sand Balls with 39.6 million downloads, which took second place in both charts. India was responsible for 12 per cent of downloads while 10 per cent of installs came from Brazil.

Fun Race 3D finished in eighth and third in Google Play and App Store Top Tens, though it claimed No.3 overall. Tencent sat in fourth with popular battle royale title PUBG Mobile. Closing the Top Five is Garena Free Fire by Garena, it didn’t chart on the App Store but took the No.5 spot on the Play Store.

Over half of the entries in the App Store chart were new, while the remaining three titles, PUBG Mobile, Fun Race 3D and Aquapark.io dropped to the bottom of the list.

Impressive growth

Despite finishing at No.8 overall, Gismart’s Cool Goal experienced the most growth. With an 85 per cent increase in downloads month-on-month, September saw installs increase from 8.1 million in August to 15 million.

Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Sep 27th, 2019

Mario Kart Tour races to 20 million downloads in 24 hours

as News Aug 6th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Dragon Raja helps Tencent claim top four highest grossing spots in China

as News Jul 29th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Tencent’s Game for Peace reclaims top spot from Honor of Kings in China

as News May 20th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Game for Peace the second top grosser in China behind Honor of Kings

as News Apr 23rd, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Tencent’s Let’s Hunt Monsters storms China’s free downloads rankings

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies