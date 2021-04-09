Garena Free Fire does $100 million in US in Q1 2021

Garena Free Fire has overtaken Tencent's PUBG Mobile as the top-grossing mobile battle royale game in the US, according to Sensor Tower.
In Q1 2021, Free Fire's revenue grew four times over in the country as it generated $100 million.
PUBG Mobile grew nine per cent year-on-year, yet it didn't achieve the heights of Free Fire as it grossed $68 million in the US between January and March.
Activision wasn't too far behind with Call of Duty: Mobile, which saw $62 million in player spending, an increase of around 80 per cent year-on-year.
Including Activision's mobile shooter, which has a battle royale mode, the battle royale market grew 42 per cent in the US in Q1 2021, generating $239 million.
Top dog
However, on a global scale, PUBG Mobile is still the top-performing game in the battle royale genre.
Combined with Game For Peace, China's localised version, Tencent's title generated $744 million in Q1 2021. Recently, PUBG Mobile hit $5 billion in lifetime revenue.
Garena Free Fire comes in at No.2 with $255, having grown 81 per cent year-on-year.
Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Mobile saw an increase of 127 per cent to $182 million.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?