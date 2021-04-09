News

Garena Free Fire does $100 million in US in Q1 2021

Growing faster

By , Staff Writer

Garena Free Fire has overtaken Tencent's PUBG Mobile as the top-grossing mobile battle royale game in the US, according to Sensor Tower.

In Q1 2021, Free Fire's revenue grew four times over in the country as it generated $100 million.

PUBG Mobile grew nine per cent year-on-year, yet it didn't achieve the heights of Free Fire as it grossed $68 million in the US between January and March.

Activision wasn't too far behind with Call of Duty: Mobile, which saw $62 million in player spending, an increase of around 80 per cent year-on-year.

Including Activision's mobile shooter, which has a battle royale mode, the battle royale market grew 42 per cent in the US in Q1 2021, generating $239 million.

Top dog

However, on a global scale, PUBG Mobile is still the top-performing game in the battle royale genre.

Combined with Game For Peace, China's localised version, Tencent's title generated $744 million in Q1 2021. Recently, PUBG Mobile hit $5 billion in lifetime revenue.

Garena Free Fire comes in at No.2 with $255, having grown 81 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Mobile saw an increase of 127 per cent to $182 million.

