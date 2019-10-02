News

Call of Duty: Mobile hits 3 million downloads on launch day

By , Staff Writer

Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile has accumulated three million downloads within its first 24 hours of being live, according to Sensor Tower data.

The free-to-play game - that was developed by Tencent - has gone on to top the free iOS app charts in 32 separate markets across the globe.

Furthermore, Call of Duty: Mobile has reached the top five in another 30 markets, including Japan.

Call of Duty officially launched on mobile from October 1st, 2019 in most major territories for both iOS and Android devices

No Russian

The mobile version of the popular shooter arrived with multiple game modes such as Frontline, Search and Destroy, Team Deathmatch and even its own battle royale.

Fan-favourite characters from across the series such as John MacTavish and Alex Mason appear in the title.


