News

Call of Duty: Mobile hits 35 million downloads, despite not being live in China (or Belgium)

Call of Duty: Mobile hits 35 million downloads, despite not being live in China (or Belgium)
By , Contributing Editor

Activision seems pretty pleased to report that within four days, Call of Duty: Mobile has been downloaded over 35 million times.

It’s also been the most downloaded app on the Apple App Store in over 100 countries.

Significantly this total doesn’t include China.

Despite the game having been developed by Tencent’s Shanghai-based TiMi Studios, the game hasn’t yet been released in the territory, although no doubt many Chinese players have accessed it via the Hong Kong or Tawianese app stores.

Another country where the game hasn’t been released is Belgium.

This is because companies need to hold a Belgium gambling licence to launch a game with random loot boxes there.


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

1 as News Oct 2nd, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile hits 3 million downloads on launch day

News Sep 18th, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile will launch on October 1st

4 as News Jun 10th, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile soft-launched in India and Australia

News May 22nd, 2019

Activision gives Call of Duty: Mobile the battle royale treatment

as News Mar 19th, 2019

GDC 2019: Activision partners with Tencent for Call of Duty Mobile set for release in Western markets

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies